Man killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash that took place early Tuesday morning.
According to a release, around 1:30 a.m. police responded to an incident on the 800 block of Calle Milpa Verde in Brownsville.‘Possible homicide’ under investigation after man found dead in Mission
Police say a 59-year-old man was hit by a white pickup truck and died at the scene.
Officials say the driver did not stop to help the victim.
This is an ongoing investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 1