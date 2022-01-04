Man killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash that took place early Tuesday morning.

According to a release, around 1:30 a.m. police responded to an incident on the 800 block of Calle Milpa Verde in Brownsville.

Police say a 59-year-old man was hit by a white pickup truck and died at the scene.

Officials say the driver did not stop to help the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation.

