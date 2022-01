Bitcoin mining has recovered from the Chinese "crypto-purge" that took more than half the world’s miners offline virtually overnight. China launched the digital yuan wallet apps for Android and iOS mobile devices. The Digital yuan is not like a digital cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin but rather this is the digital version of the Yuan which is to be issued and controlled by China's central bank. Can the digital dollar catch up or is it already too late?

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO