ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington Football Team to Unveil New Name on Feb. 2

By Ben Pickman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cgXu1_0dcLtWUs00

Washington also announced one name it definitely won't be using.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The era of the Washington Football Team is almost over.

The organization announced Tuesday that it plans to unveil its new team name on Feb. 2, capping a process that started in the summer of 2020 when it got rid of its prior, longtime name.

“We are confident that this identity is one that our team and our fans across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and beyond can rally behind for another 90 years and more as we continue to cheer on the Burgundy and Gold in this next chapter,” team president Jason Wright wrote in a post released on the team's website. “Mark your calendars, Washington Family. This is not a day you'll want to miss!“

Wright did reveal that neither Wolves nor RedWolves will be the new name. He said that both were “fan favorites” but that upon looking into that option, they became aware of a “notable challenge: trademarks held by other teams would limit our ability to make the name our own. And without Wolves, variations like RedWolves wouldn't have been viable either for these and other reasons.”

No other finalists were mentioned by the team on Tuesday.

Last winter, the team launched a website, WashingtonJourney.com , that included a timeline where fans were able to view the name-creation process, submit their own ideas for the next team name and write their vision for the team and design a uniform and logo. The website also displayed some logos and names suggested by fans.

Washington changed its name in July of 2020 “in light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community,” according to a team-issued statement. Owner Dan Snyder had previously opposed a name change.

“We can't wait to hit the ground running with our team name and identity on a clear path—one without distracting obstacles, legal or otherwise,” Wright wrote. “And while we've always understood it would be a nearly impossible task to select a name that all of our fans would identify with as their first pick, we are very excited about our final selection, which aligns with our values, carries forth our rich history, represents the region and most importantly, is inspired and informed by you, our fans.”

While news of the name change was announced Tuesday, the Football Team (6–10) has also been eliminated from postseason contention, and will miss the playoffs for the fourth time in the past five seasons

It finishes its season with the Giants on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:
Bengals and Titans Clinch Divisions As Playoff Field Takes Shape
How to Evaluate Trevor Lawrence's Disappointing Rookie Season
Never Forget the Role the Buccaneers Played in Enabling Antonio Brown
Washington Football: Champs to Chumps — Is Ron Rivera's Job in Jeopardy?

For more coverage of the Football Team , visit Washington Football

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
On3.com

Charles Barkley makes prediction for national championship

The College Football Playoff national championship between Alabama and Georgia is just a few days away, which means predictions are rolling in. Former Auburn basketball star Charles Barkley made sure to throw his out there this week, too. Barkley appeared on The Next Round on Friday to share his thoughts...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel’s passive 1-word reaction over ugly Baker Mayfield comparison

There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Detroit Sports Nation

Fox 2 reporter says he knows which NFL team Jim Harbaugh will land with if he leaves Michigan

It has been a Friday of Jim Harbaugh reports/rumors and the latest (at least that we have seen) comes from Ryan Ermanni of Fox 2. Ermanni took to Twitter tonight and he said he is hearing that if Harbaugh does leave Michigan that it would be to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. He adds that Harbaugh thinks he can win with the Raiders and their quarterback, Derek Carr.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Thinks Russell Wilson Should Play With 1 Team Next Season

Ever since last offseason, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been mentioned in trade rumors. With the 2022 offseason approaching very soon, those rumors are starting to heat up again. During this Friday’s edition of Get Up, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum shared his thoughts on Wilson’s future in...
NFL
minnesotasportsfan.com

Firing Mike Zimmer Will Be Costly

Mike Zimmer’s seat has never been hotter than it is entering week 18 of the 2021-22 season. The Minnesota Vikings head coach is acting as if he’s on his way out the door too, ranting in press conferences, refusing to acknowledge younger talent and look forward to the 2022 NFL Draft, which will be held less than 4 months from now.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 18 picks, plus Antonio Brown saga takes another twist, J.J. Watt improbably returning for playoffs

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I'm not sure how it happened, but we've finally reached the end of the regular season. In less than 72 hours, not only will the regular season be over, but we'll also know who's moving on to the playoffs. If you're a fan of one of the 18 teams that won't be headed to the postseason, don't worry, we're not just going to totally ignore you next week and that's because we'll be talking plenty about offseason coaching changes along with free agency and the draft.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Snyder
Person
Trevor Lawrence
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Friday’s Jim Harbaugh News

The Jim Harbaugh coaching rumors are starting to heat up – again – and the latest news suggests he’s listening to offers from the NFL. Darrius Clemons, a four-star wide receiver committed to Michigan, received some interesting information from Harbaugh. His father, Larry Clemson, told 247Sports that Harbaugh will “entertain” offers from the NFL.
NFL
letsbeardown.com

Justin Fields Takes Another Shot At Matt Nagy?

An interesting end to the season for the Chicago Bears as we see two parties likely headed in total opposite directions. Bears' head coach Matt Nagy is done in Chicago and it's not likely he finds another head coaching job while quarterback Justin Fields is just getting his time in Chicago started and it looks like it's going to be quite the awesome career.
NFL
247Sports

5 reasons why Georgia will beat Alabama

Alabama continues to make history by repeating it. Georgia wants to make history by breaking it. The Tide pursue their seventh national title in the Nick Saban era — and their 19th overall — Monday in Indianapolis. Kickoff between No. 1 Alabama (13-1) and No. 3 Georgia (13-1) is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Andy Reid Sent Vic Fangio A Message Following Chiefs’ Win

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is likely hoping Broncos head coach Vic Fangio doesn’t go anywhere next season. After Reid’s Chiefs came back to win, he spoke to the media and touched on how great the Broncos played under Fangio for this game. “My hat goes off to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Washington Family#Washingtonjourney Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Trademarks
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Football Fans Are Not Happy With Chiefs Handling Of Tyreek Hill

Prior to kickoff in the Chiefs vs. Broncos game on Saturday, Kansas City receiver Tyreek Hill reportedly injured his heel in pregame warmups. In the first quarter, the speedy wideout went into the locker room but came back and saw limited action. However, Chiefs fans (and NFL fans for that matter) aren’t happy that Hill’s seeing any action at all.
NFL
The Spun

QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

34K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy