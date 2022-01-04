How plants respond to heat stress

Cucumber is an important vegetable but highly sensitive to salt stress. The present study was designed to investigate the comparative performance of cucumber genotypes under salt stress (50Â mmolÂ Lâˆ’1) and stress alleviation through an optimized level of triacontanol @ 0.8Â mgÂ Lâˆ’1. Four cucumber genotypes were subjected to foliar application of triacontanol under stress. Different physiological, biochemical, water relations and ionic traits were observed to determine the role of triacontanol in salt stress alleviation. Triacontanol ameliorated the lethal impact of salt stress in all genotypes, but Green long and Marketmore were more responsive than Summer green and 20252 in almost all the attributes that define the genetic potential of genotypes. Triacontanol performs as a good scavenger of ROS by accelerating the activity of antioxidant enzymes (SOD, POD, CAT) and compatible solutes (proline, glycinebetaine, phenolic contents), which lead to improved gas exchange attributes and water relations and in that way enhance the calcium and potassium contents or decline the sodium and chloride contents in cucumber leaves. Furthermore, triacontanol feeding also shows the answer to yield traits of cucumber. It was concluded from the results that the salinity tolerance efficacy of triacontanol is valid in enhancing the productivity of cucumber plants under salt stress. Triacontanol was more pronounced in green long and marketer green than in summer green and 20252. Hence, the findings of this study pave the way towards the usage of triacontanol @ 0.8Â mgÂ Lâˆ’1, and green long and marketer genotypes may be recommended for saline soil.

