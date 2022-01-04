ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

How plants respond to heat stress

By Technical University Munich
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlants, like other organisms, can be severely affected by heat stress. To increase their chances of survival, they activate the heat shock response, a molecular pathway also employed by human and animal cells for stress protection. Researchers from the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have now discovered that plant steroid hormones...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Accidental tree wound reveals novel symbiotic behavior by ants

One afternoon, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Panama, a bored teenager with a slingshot and a clay ball accidentally shot entry and exit holes in a Cecropia tree trunk. These are "ant-plant" trees, which famously cooperate with fierce Azteca ants; the trees provide shelter and food to the ants, and in exchange the ants defend their leaves against herbivores. The next morning, to the student's surprise, the Azteca alfari ants living within the Cecropia trunk had patched up the wound.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Scientists creating ‘risky’ self-spreading viruses in US and EU, paper warns

Scientists in the US and Europe are creating “risky” self-spreading viruses in the hope of developing viral vaccines, a new paper has warned.The paper, written by an international team of academics led by King’s College London, warns the research could have “irreversible consequences” for the planet.According to the paper, scientists are currently attempting to modify the viruses in the lab to spread easily between hosts.The scientists hope the viruses could be used like insecticides to protect crops, or even used like a vaccine to spread immunity from one host to another.The authors, led by Dr Filippa Lentzos, of the Department...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Nanotube Fibers Stand Strong – But for How Long Under Stresses and Strains?

Rice scientists calculate how carbon nanotubes and their fibers experience fatigue. Up here in the macro world, we all feel fatigue now and then. It’s the same for bundles of carbon nanotubes, no matter how perfect their individual components are. A Rice University study calculates how strains and stresses...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Stress#Heat Waves#Temperature#European#Proteotoxic
Genetic Engineering News

Heat-Proofing Plants for Food Security May Bank on Ancient Defenses

When summers are hotter and heat waves occur more often and last longer, the consequences can be severe. While warmth can boost the growth of plants, heat stress can restrict their growth and flowering. Brigitte Poppenberger, PhD, professor of biotechnology of horticultural crops at the Technical University of Munich (TUM)...
AGRICULTURE
earth.com

Engineering plants that can beat the heat

Engineering plants that can beat the heat Today’s Video of the Day from Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology reveals how scientists can modify common crops like soybean, rice, and wheat to protect them from heat stress. “We need to double crop production by 2050 to feed a...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Triacontanol modulates salt stress tolerance in cucumber by altering the physiological and biochemical status of plant cells

Cucumber is an important vegetable but highly sensitive to salt stress. The present study was designed to investigate the comparative performance of cucumber genotypes under salt stress (50Â mmolÂ Lâˆ’1) and stress alleviation through an optimized level of triacontanol @ 0.8Â mgÂ Lâˆ’1. Four cucumber genotypes were subjected to foliar application of triacontanol under stress. Different physiological, biochemical, water relations and ionic traits were observed to determine the role of triacontanol in salt stress alleviation. Triacontanol ameliorated the lethal impact of salt stress in all genotypes, but Green long and Marketmore were more responsive than Summer green and 20252 in almost all the attributes that define the genetic potential of genotypes. Triacontanol performs as a good scavenger of ROS by accelerating the activity of antioxidant enzymes (SOD, POD, CAT) and compatible solutes (proline, glycinebetaine, phenolic contents), which lead to improved gas exchange attributes and water relations and in that way enhance the calcium and potassium contents or decline the sodium and chloride contents in cucumber leaves. Furthermore, triacontanol feeding also shows the answer to yield traits of cucumber. It was concluded from the results that the salinity tolerance efficacy of triacontanol is valid in enhancing the productivity of cucumber plants under salt stress. Triacontanol was more pronounced in green long and marketer green than in summer green and 20252. Hence, the findings of this study pave the way towards the usage of triacontanol @ 0.8Â mgÂ Lâˆ’1, and green long and marketer genotypes may be recommended for saline soil.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Research reveals ancient Maya lessons on surviving drought

A new study casts doubt on drought as the driver of ancient Mayan civilization collapse. There is no dispute that a series of droughts occurred in the Yucatan Peninsula of southeastern Mexico and northern Central America at the end of the ninth century, when Maya cities mysteriously began to be depopulated. Believing the Maya were mostly dependent on drought-sensitive corn, beans, and squash, some scholars assume the droughts resulted in starvation.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Modern humans developed a more effective protection against oxidative stress

Very few proteins in the body have adaptations that make them unique compared to the corresponding proteins in Neanderthals and apes. Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany and Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have now studied one such protein, glutathione reductase, which protects against oxidative stress. They show that the risk for inflammatory bowel disease and vascular disease is increased several times in people carrying the Neanderthal variant.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New research questions 'whiff of oxygen' in Earth's early history

Evidence arguing for a "whiff of oxygen" before the Earth's Great Oxygenation Event 2.3 billion years ago are chemical signatures that were probably introduced at a much later time, according to research published in Science Advances. The result rewinds previous research findings that atmospheric oxygen existed prior to the so-called...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New research shows gene exchange between viruses and hosts drives evolution

The first comprehensive analysis of viral horizontal gene transfer (HGT) illustrates the extent to which viruses pick up genes from their hosts to hone their infection process, while at the same time hosts also co-opt useful viral genes. HGT is the movement of genetic material between disparate groups of organisms,...
SCIENCE
BobVila

How to Grow a Banana Plant Indoors

Banana plants are native to Asia, Africa, and Australia, but they are grown in 135 countries around the world for their fruit. In North America, they can grow outdoors in USDA hardiness zones 9 through 11. However, even people living in cooler climates can grow banana leaf plants indoors—though they may not produce fruit. Banana plants are relatively simple to grow as houseplants so long as their care requirements are met.
GARDENING
everythinglubbock.com

How to save on heating costs during winter

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We’ve got a few more days of winter weather before a gradual warmup. Many Central Texans are wondering what they can do to save money. Last year, the federal government announced Americans can expect to pay more for natural gas this winter. KXAN’s Amanda Dugan...
AUSTIN, TX
Phys.org

Several asteroids are heading towards Earth: How we deal with threats

Don't look now—but we are currently experiencing a rash of stories about a forthcoming global catastrophe. But in a change from reports of pandemics and climate change, this global catastrophe is produced by the impact of a giant asteroid. Or comet. Or both. This may feel extra ominous given the events in the recent Netflix film "Don't Look Up", in which the Earth is threatened by a "planet killer" asteroid.
ASTRONOMY
alternativemedicine.com

How does the plant based diet measure up?

What’s wrong with following a plant-based diet? Isn’t it better for the environment as well as our health?. You might be surprised to find out that the correct answer to that question is, “not necessarily.” Potato chips and corn oil are plant-based. So are vegan pizza and GMO grains. But more about that later.
DIETS
Phys.org

Future hurricanes will roam over more of the Earth, study predicts

A new, Yale-led study suggests the 21st century will see an expansion of hurricanes and typhoons into mid-latitude regions, which includes major cities such as New York, Boston, Beijing, and Tokyo. Writing in the journal Nature Geoscience, the study's authors said tropical cyclones—hurricanes and typhoons—could migrate northward and southward in...
ENVIRONMENT
earth.com

The Doomsday glacier is heading for dramatic change

The Thwaites glacier is one of the fastest changing glaciers in Antarctica, contributing as much as four percent of global sea level rise today. The huge, Florida-sized glacier – also known as the “Doomsday glacier” due to its recent tendency to disintegrate – faces dramatic changes in the next decade. It is already dumping 50 billion ton of ice into the ocean each year.
EARTH SCIENCE
Phys.org

Gravitational action of sun and moon influences behavior of animals and plants, study shows

The rhythms of activity in all biological organisms, both plants and animals, are closely linked to the gravitational tides created by the orbital mechanics of the sun-Earth-moon system. This truth has been somewhat neglected by scientific research but is foregrounded in a study by Cristiano de Mello Gallep at the University of Campinas (UNICAMP) in the state of São Paulo, Brazil, and Daniel Robert at the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom. An article on the study is published in the Journal of Experimental Botany.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy