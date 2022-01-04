ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Ecological coating for bananas

By Science X staff
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlastic packaging in grocery stores protects fruits and vegetables from spoilage, but also creates significant amounts of waste. Together with the retailer Lidl Switzerland, Empa researchers have now developed a protective cover for fruit and vegetables based on renewable raw materials. For this project, Lidl chose Empa as a partner because...

phys.org

Comments / 1

#Fresh Fruit#Bananas#Coatings#Food Packaging#Food Drink
