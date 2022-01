C. Robert “Bob” Anstine, 87, of New Bloomfield went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. He was born Jan. 10, 1934, in Glen Rock, Pa. He enlisted in the Army in 1956; worked for IBM for more than 30 years and retired from his position in 1987; loved traveling with his wife and loved to take photos, both during their travels and of local birds and flowers; attended New Bloomfield United Methodist Church; and had an extensive button collection that he enjoyed cataloging and organizing.

