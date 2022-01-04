ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heavy snow hits the UK: send us your pictures

By Guardian community team
 5 days ago
A man clears snow from the drive of his home in Tow Law, County Durham on 26 December 2021.

The Met Office has warned of heavy snow, bitter cold and localised blizzards as winter weather conditions return to the UK. Yellow weather warnings have been issued in northern parts of Scotland and England.

Have you experienced snowfall in your area? You can share your pictures and experiences below.

Army clears roads around snow-bound Pakistan town after deadly blizzard

The resort town of Murree, around 70 kilometres (45 miles) northeast of Islamabad, was inundated with tourists and daytrippers last week after unusually heavy snow turned it into a winter wonderland. But a blizzard from Friday onwards felled trees and blocked narrow roads leading in and out of the town, which clings to steep hills and valleys at an altitude of 2,300 metres (7,500 feet). "It was not snow, and not even heavy snow, it was unprecedented... with four to five feet in few hours," Tariq Ullah, an administrative official in nearby Nathia Gali, told AFP Sunday. "(I) never saw such a huge snowstorm in my life. There were strong winds, uprooted trees, avalanches. People around were terrified, each having his or her own account of suffering."
