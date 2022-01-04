ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Crude oil prices increased in 2021 as global crude oil demand outpaced supply

 5 days ago

Source: Graph by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, based on data from Refinitiv. Crude oil prices increased in 2021 as increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates, loosening pandemic-related restrictions, and a growing economy resulted in global petroleum demand rising faster than petroleum supply. The spot price of Brent crude oil, a global benchmark,...

AFP

Oil prices jump over Kazakhstan unrest, while uranium less affected

Unrest in OPEC+ member Kazakhstan has pushed up oil prices as investors fear supply interruptions, but the uranium market appears less affected despite the Central Asian country being the world's second largest producer. "Riots obviously can stop production and exports," said Bjarne Schieldrop, an analyst at Swedish bank SEB. Over the week, crude prices gained about five percent and on Friday Brent exceeded $83 per barrel, "putting it at its highest level since the price slide triggered by the first appearance of the Omicron variant in late November," said Carsten Fritsch, commodities analyst at Commerzbank. Protests spread across the country of 19 million this week in outrage over a New Year increase in prices for liquid petroleum gas (LPG), which many use to fuel cars.
Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It

The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production. EOG Resources Inc., one of the biggest U.S. shale oil producers, is ready to ramp up output as soon as this summer if the market demands it. The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production, but that could...
Kansas City Star

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 56 cents to $78.90 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 24 cents to $81.75 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for February delivery was unchanged at $2.30 a gallon. February heating was unchanged at $2.48 a gallon. February natural gas rose 11 cents to $3.92 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Wholesale electricity prices trended higher in 2021 due to increasing natural gas prices

Source: Graph by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, based on S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Average wholesale prices for electricity at major trading hubs in the United States were higher in 2021 than in 2020 as increasing costs for power generation fuels, especially natural gas, pushed electricity prices higher in the second half of 2021. Constraints on electricity supply as a result of cold weather in the central United States also created price spikes in February 2021.
investing.com

Crude Oil Flat; Supply Concerns Prompt Weekly Gains

Investing.com -- Oil prices traded largely flat Friday, weighed by disappointing U.S. jobs data, but still on course for hefty gains in the first trading week of the year as civilian unrest in Kazakhstan and production outages in Libya raised concerns about global supply. By 9:25 AM ET (1425 GMT),...
Forbes

Energy Stocks Lead The Week Thanks To Rising Crude And Heating Oil Prices

The Employment Situation Report Revealed Fewer Than Expected Jobs Added in December. Energy and Financials Stocks Outperform on Rising Oil Prices and Yields. Opposing Movements Among Major Indices Could Lead to Market Volatility. The Employment Situation report was released on Friday and was weaker than expected; the economy added about...
Financial World

Crude oil prices extend rally on Kazakh unrest, Libya outages

On Thursday, both Brent and US WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil futures had gobbled up more than a 2 per cent in gains with both benchmarks stretching out their New Year rallies, largely driven by an exacerbation of a deadly and countrywide mob unrests in Kazakhstan alongside a supply-crunch in Libya.
rigzone.com

Analyst Releases Latest Multi-Year Oil Price Forecast

Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research now sees the average price of Brent hitting $72 per barrel this year. Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has released its latest multi-year oil price forecast, which stretches to 2026. According to its latest projections, the company now sees the average...
MarketWatch

Oil prices end lower for the day, but gain for the week as traders eye unrest in Kazakhstan

Oil prices ended lower on Friday, but finished the week higher as traders kept an eye on unrest in Kazakhstan. Should any significant amount of production from the country be lost, "the bull market in oil will be extended," said Michael Lynch, president at Strategic Energy & Economic Research. However, "OPEC+ is unlikely to react to such a loss unless it is clear that it will be lengthy and global inventories would thus continue to decline." February West Texas Intermediate crude edged down by 56 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $78.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices based on the front-month contract rose 4.9% for the week, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Reuters

Gas gap in Europe drives U.S. LNG exports to record high

HOUSTON/LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Sky-high European demand drove U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to a record in December, Refinitiv data showed, with winter supply worries set to sustain orders for the fuel. About half of the record U.S. LNG volumes shipped last month went to Europe, up from...
KPVI Newschannel 6

With production slow to rebound, crude oil and gasoline prices rose through 2021

Gasoline prices in the mountain states ended 2021 more than a dollar higher than they started. At the beginning of 2021, gasoline cost just over $2 in the Rocky Mountains, the East Coast and the Midwest, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported Tuesday. But the mountain states’ prices climbed fastest, surpassing $3.50 during their summer peak and closing out the year with a total increase of $1.20 per gallon.
investing.com

Crude Oil Breaks Out

WTI crude oil traded higher yesterday, breaking above the 78.53 barrier, marked by the high of Jan. 5. That said, the advance was paused near the 80.52 level. Overall, the liquid is trading above the last downside resistance line taken from the high of Nov. 1 and above the upside support line drawn from the low of Dec. 20. So, with that in mind, we will consider the short-term picture to be positive.
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies edge lower, but gasoline stockpiles climb

Oil prices finished with a gain on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a sixth straight weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories. The EIA report, however, highlighted a sharp decline in oil exports and refined product demand in the U.S., "as the normal seasonal decline in demand during the holiday week was exacerbated by the surge in U.S. COVID cases," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Still, oil largely shrugged off the reported sharp drop in demand and larger-than-expected builds in petroleum product supplies for the week ended Dec. 31 amid a "growing market consensus that the latest wave of COVID and accompanying decline in demand will be short-lived" and growing concerns over OPEC's ability to delivery on their production goals, he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose 86 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $77.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
eia.gov

Retail gasoline prices rose across the United States in 2021 as driving increased

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update. Rising crude oil prices and increased gasoline demand contributed to the average U.S. retail price for regular grade gasoline increasing to $3.01 per gallon (gal) in 2021, the highest average nominal price since 2014. The average price for retail gasoline increased by more than $1.00/gal between the start and the end of 2021.
FXStreet.com

Crude oil price makes false-breakout after OPEC+ meeting

The price of crude oil rose in the overnight session as investors reflected on the latest OPEC+ meeting. In a statement, OPEC+ members said that they did not see any material impact on oil demand because of the rising number of Omicron cases around the world. As a result, the members stuck with their previous guidance of pumping more crude oil in the market. They will add their output by 400k barrels of oil per day in February. This means that the members have resumed about two-thirds of the oil supplies that they slashed when the pandemic started. Later today, oil prices will react to the latest US inventories by the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
ENERGY INDUSTRY

