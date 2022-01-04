ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full Risk-On Markets Continues, Yen Continues Downside Acceleration

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal financial markets are in full risk-on mode today. Major European indexes are trading higher while US futures indicates that record run is continuing. In the currency markets, Yen’s steep selloff continues and looks unstoppable. Dollar is performing well as supported by rally in treasury yields. Euro, on the other hand,...

