1 new death in Washington County’s COVID update, January 4
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Tuesday, January 4, Washington County released its daily COVID update. In their update, they speak about the rise in COVID cases and deaths.Crossgates opening COVID testing site for Capital Region
COVID Stats
- Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 1,385 (+ 69)
- COVID-19 + Active Cases: 338 (+ 33)*
- COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 8,726 (+ 85)*
- COVID-19 + Test (7 Day Avg) %: 13.4
- COVID-19 + Recovered: 8,316 (+ 51)
- COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 10 (- 1)
- COVID-19 Related Deaths: 72 (+ 1)
85 cases were added/processed Monday, January 4 with many additional cases still pending investigation. Of those processed, there were 51 new recoveries of active cases, with 10 current cases hospitalized.Schenectady CSD announces distribution plan for COVID-19 test kits
There was an additional COVID-related death of a 74-year-old member of the community, ther lost resident had been hospitalized and was fully vaccinated.
The Public Health and contact tracing team continue to work through the investigations of these new cases and pending cases, cases have varying locations of origin (including household spread cases, workplace spread and other school and/or community activities) along with a number that have no identified origin of exposure at this time.
