ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, NY

1 new death in Washington County’s COVID update, January 4

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sEQld_0dcLriLy00

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Tuesday, January 4, Washington County released its daily COVID update. In their update, they speak about the rise in COVID cases and deaths.

Crossgates opening COVID testing site for Capital Region

COVID Stats

  • Persons Under Monitoring (PUM):  1,385 (+ 69)
  • COVID-19 + Active Cases: 338 (+ 33)*
  • COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 8,726 (+ 85)*
  • COVID-19 + Test (7 Day Avg) %: 13.4
  • COVID-19 + Recovered: 8,316 (+ 51)
  • COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 10 (- 1)
  • COVID-19 Related Deaths: 72 (+ 1)

85 cases were added/processed Monday, January 4 with many additional cases still pending investigation. Of those processed, there were 51 new recoveries of active cases, with 10 current cases hospitalized.

Schenectady CSD announces distribution plan for COVID-19 test kits

There was an additional COVID-related death of a 74-year-old member of the community, ther lost resident had been hospitalized and was fully vaccinated.

The PubliWashington County’s COVID update, December 31c Health and contact tracing team continue to work through the investigations of these new cases and pending cases, cases have varying locations of origin (including household spread cases, workplace spread and other school and/or community activities) along with a number that have no identified origin of exposure at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, NY
Health
Washington County, NY
Government
County
Washington County, NY
State
Washington State
Washington County, NY
Coronavirus
NEWS10 ABC

Sen. Stec introduces legislation to create local EMS districts in the Adirondacks

Senator Dan Stec has introduced legislation that would allow municipalities in the Adirondacks to pool resources and share services to efficiently deliver critical EMS coverage to residents and visitors alike. Stec says by allowing Adirondack municipalities to create their own multi-town EMS districts, emergency medical services can be delivered more reliably and rapidly.
CATSKILL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Weather#Csd
NEWS10 ABC

Federal judge blocks Alabama execution of Matthew Reeves

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal judge has issued an order effectively blocking the execution of Matthew Reeves, which had been scheduled for January 27. In a 37-page ruling issued on Friday, U.S. District Court Judge R. Austin Huffaker granted Reeves’ motion preventing his execution “by any method other than nitrogen hypoxia.” State officials have […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NEWS10 ABC

Louisiana woman fired for taking prescribed ADHD medicine, awarded $100k

A Honda dealership in Covington, Louisiana has agreed to pay a former employee $100,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit accused Honda of Covington of discriminating against an employee for having Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and taking […]
COVINGTON, LA
NEWS10 ABC

Advocate for victims leaves post at Albany County DA’s Office

ALBANY, NY (News10)-A longtime advocate for victims of crimes left her post this week. Cecilia Walsh has been the communications specialist for District Attorney David Soares’ office since 2011. And before that, she worked as a victim advocate beginning in 2007. But when she shifted to the job of spokesperson for the office, it was […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

As COVID-19 testing ramps up, UAlbany site is back open

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From empty shelves to no appointments, to long lines, COVID-19 testing can be hard to come by. The Capital Region is continuing to open testing sites to meet the demand. A shortage of COVID-19 tests meets an abundance of new cases, with many looking to get tested to feel secure. Testing […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy