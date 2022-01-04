ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Winter weather scenes from across the US

By Associated Press, Lee Enterprises
Cover picture for the articleA winter weather roundup with snowy scenes from around the country. The heavy snowfall, coupled...

Winter Weather Advisory in Effect

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 10 p.m. this evening (Saturday, January 8, 2022) for Logan and Champaign counties. Freezing rain is possible. Use extreme caution if you are traveling. We encourage open dialogue among people who may disagree. Difficult conversations must be had sometimes...
Over 62 million people under winter weather advisories across Midwest and Northeast

More than 62 million people are under winter weather advisories across the Midwest and Northeast on Saturday ahead of a storm system bringing freezing rain over the weekend. Several Midwest states, including Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Indiana and Michigan, are expected to experience either ice or rain. The Northeast states included in the advisory, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Connecticut, will also experience ice or rain, except for the Green and White mountains where some snow will mix in, as well as right along Lakes Erie and Ontario where lake effect snow will also be present.
