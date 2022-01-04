Photos: Winter weather scenes from across the US

More than 62 million people are under winter weather advisories across the Midwest and Northeast on Saturday ahead of a storm system bringing freezing rain over the weekend. Several Midwest states, including Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Indiana and Michigan, are expected to experience either ice or rain. The Northeast states included in the advisory, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Connecticut, will also experience ice or rain, except for the Green and White mountains where some snow will mix in, as well as right along Lakes Erie and Ontario where lake effect snow will also be present.

