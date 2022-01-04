Publisher Correction: Angle-dependent interferences in electron emission accompanying stimulated Compton scattering from molecules

Cells receive, and adjust to, various stimuli, which function as part of complex microenvironments forming their "context". The possibility that a given context impacts the response to a given stimulus defines "context-dependency" and it explains large parts of the functional variability of physiopathological and pharmacological stimuli. Currently, there is no framework to analyze and quantify context-dependency over multiple contexts and cellular response outputs. We established an experimental system including a stimulus of interest, applied to an immune cell type in several contexts. We studied the function of OX40 ligand (OX40L) on T helper (Th) cell differentiation, in 4 molecular (Th0, Th1, Th2, and Th17) and 11 dendritic cell (DC) contexts (monocyte-derived DC and cDC2 conditions). We measured 17 Th output cytokines in 302 observations, and developed a statistical modeling strategy to quantify OX40L context-dependency. This revealed highly variable context-dependency, depending on the output cytokine and context type itself. Among molecular contexts, Th2 was the most influential on OX40L function. Among DC contexts, the DC type rather than the activating stimuli was dominant in controlling OX40L context-dependency. This work mathematically formalizes the complex determinants of OX40L functionality, and provides a unique framework to decipher and quantify the context-dependent variability of any biomolecule or drug function.
