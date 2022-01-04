ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Publisher Correction: Angle-dependent interferences in electron emission accompanying stimulated Compton scattering from molecules

By Arturo Sopena
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Correction to: Communications Physics https://doi.org/10.1038/s42005-021-00749-3, published online 26 November 2021. Due to a mistake occurred at typesetting, the originally published version of this article contained incorrect equations (3) to (6). In equations (3) to (6) the indexes "+" and "g" associated with Î£Â were incorrectly placed at the top...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Thermo-optically induced transparency on a photonic chip

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41377-021-00678-4 published online 3 December 2021. Following the publication of this article1, it is noticed this article contained some errors. Details are listed below. 1) The letter 'c' in front of Eq. (1a) should be removed. The correct Eq. (1a) should be:. 2) In Fig. 1a, left panel: The Greek...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Research team demonstrates angular-spectrum-dependent interference

Optical interference is not only a fundamental phenomenon that has enabled new theories of light to be derived, but it has also been used in interferometry for the measurement of small displacements, refractive index changes, and surface irregularities. The Michelson interferometer is a commonly used interferometer, by which the equal-inclination and equal-thickness interference fringes of light can be easily observed. Historically, this interferometer has been used in many famous physical experiments, such as the Michelson-Morey experiment and gravitational wave detection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Towards community-driven metadata standards for light microscopy: tiered specifications extending the OME model

In the version of this article initially published, the affiliation for author Roland Nitschke was incorrectly formulated. The affiliation has been corrected to read "Life Imaging Center and Signalling Research Centres CIBSS and BIOSS, University of Freiburg, Freiburg, Germany" in the online version of the article. These authors contributed...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Cryo-EM reveals unique structural features of the FhuCDB Escherichia coli ferrichrome importer

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02916-2, published online 09 December 2021. In the Acknowledgements section, the sentence '(supported by NIH Grant U24GM129547)' should have read 'A portion of this research was supported by NIH grant U24GM129547 and performed at the PNCC at OHSU and accessed through EMSL (grid.436923.9), a DOE Office of Science User Facility sponsored by the Office of Biological and Environmental Research.'. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Visualizing group II intron dynamics between the first and second steps of splicing

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-16741-4, published online 05 June 2020. In the original version of the published article, several funding sources were omitted from the "Acknowledgements" section. The correct acknowledgement paragraph is:. This work is based upon research conducted at the Northeastern Collaborative Access Team beamlines, which are funded...
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: QUAREP-LiMi: a community endeavor to advance quality assessment and reproducibility in light microscopy

In the version of this article initially published, the affiliation for author Roland Nitschke was incorrectly formulated. The affiliation has been corrected to read "Life Imaging Center and Signalling Research Centres CIBSS and BIOSS, University of Freiburg, Freiburg, Germany" in the online version of the article. These authors contributed...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Antennal and palpal sensilla of three predatory Lispe species (Diptera: Muscidae): an ultrastructural investigation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97677-7, published online 15 September 2021. In the original version of this Article, Affiliations 1, 2 and 3 were not listed in the correct order. The correct affiliations are listed below:. Affiliation 1:. School of Ecology and Nature Conservation, Beijing Forestry University, Qinghua East Road No....
WILDLIFE
Chemistry
Nature.com

Author Correction: National parochialism is ubiquitous across 42 nations around the world

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24787-1, published online 22 July 2021. The original version of the Source Data associated with this Article included an error in the sheet for Supplementary Figure 1, which contained two incorrect data points. The correct content of cell C15 is '2.0048' instead of the original, incorrect '2.1224' and the correct content of cell D37 is '4.5090' instead of the original, incorrect '4.4090'. The HTML has been updated to include a corrected version of the Source Data.
SOCIETY
Nature.com

Correction: Discovery and characterization of UipA, a uranium- and iron-binding PepSY protein involved in uranium tolerance by soil bacteria

Following the publication of this article, the authors noted a mix-up in the table captions. The tables should have appeared as shown below: (TablesÂ 1 and 2). The original article has been corrected. Aix Marseille UniversitÃ©, CEA, CNRS, BIAM, 13108, Saint Paul-Lez-Durance, France. Nicolas Gallois,Â Nicolas Bremond,Â...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nature Neuroscience offers open access publishing

The authors of primary research papers accepted by our journal have the opportunity to make their work freely available to all upon publication. Until last year, Nature Neuroscience operated solely under a traditional subscription model, wherein the cost of publication was covered by charging for access to our content. Beginning in January 2021, we and our sister journals, including Nature, became 'transformative' journals. This means that authors of accepted primary research articles can now choose to have their papers published under a 'gold' open access model, in which the final version of a paper is made freely available (under a CC BY license) immediately upon publication. In this scenario, the cost of publication is covered by an Article Processing Charge (APC) paid at the time of publication. The APC for Nature Neuroscience in 2022 is â‚¬9,500/US $11,390/Â£8,290, and more information can be found here.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: C9orf72 arginine-rich dipeptide repeats inhibit UPF1-mediated RNA decay via translational repression

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-17129-0, published online 3 July 2020. The original version of this article contained errors in Figs. 2A, 3A and 3B that were inadvertently introduced during typesetting. The third sample of Fig 2A, the third panel of Fig 3A, and the third sample of Fig 3B were inadvertently labelled (G4C2)100 RNA rather than (G2C4)100 RNA. In addition, the fifth sample of Fig 2A were inadvertently labelled GA50-GFP and rather than GR50-GFP. These errors have now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Increased burden of ultra-rare structural variants localizing to boundaries of topologically associated domains in schizophrenia

In this article, the grant number NIMH K01 MH109772 relating to the National Institute of Mental Health for Paola Giusti-Rodriguez was omitted. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Matthew Halvorsen, Ruth Huh, Nikolay Oskolkov, Jia Wen. Department of Genetics, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A multivariate modeling framework to quantify immune checkpoint context-dependent stimulation on T cells

Cells receive, and adjust to, various stimuli, which function as part of complex microenvironments forming their "context". The possibility that a given context impacts the response to a given stimulus defines "context-dependency" and it explains large parts of the functional variability of physiopathological and pharmacological stimuli. Currently, there is no framework to analyze and quantify context-dependency over multiple contexts and cellular response outputs. We established an experimental system including a stimulus of interest, applied to an immune cell type in several contexts. We studied the function of OX40 ligand (OX40L) on T helper (Th) cell differentiation, in 4 molecular (Th0, Th1, Th2, and Th17) and 11 dendritic cell (DC) contexts (monocyte-derived DC and cDC2 conditions). We measured 17 Th output cytokines in 302 observations, and developed a statistical modeling strategy to quantify OX40L context-dependency. This revealed highly variable context-dependency, depending on the output cytokine and context type itself. Among molecular contexts, Th2 was the most influential on OX40L function. Among DC contexts, the DC type rather than the activating stimuli was dominant in controlling OX40L context-dependency. This work mathematically formalizes the complex determinants of OX40L functionality, and provides a unique framework to decipher and quantify the context-dependent variability of any biomolecule or drug function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Atypical dependence of excited exciton energy levels and electron-hole correlation on emission energy in pyramidal InP-based quantum dots

We calculate the spectrum of excited exciton states in application-relevant self-assembled pyramidal quantum dots grown in InAs/InP and InAs/AlGaInAs material systems. These types of dots have been recently shown to combine the emission in the third optical fiber window with low surface density and a reasonable level of in-plane symmetry of emitters, which predestines them for studies on single- and entangled-photon emission and for corresponding applications. The spectrum of optically active excited states is crucial for successful resonant and quasi-resonant excitation of emitters, allowing for conservation of angular momentum and addressing individual selected quantum states. Here, we show that in both types of studied dots, due to their specific morphology of truncated pyramid, the density of excited-state ladder, especially the s"“p shell splitting may follow an unconventional dependence on emission energy, opposite to the one typically met in regular quantum dots. We obtain this result via modeling based on available morphological data and calculation within the multi-band \({{\varvec{k}} {\cdot } {\varvec{p}}}\) envelope-function theory combined with the configuration-interaction method used to calculate exciton states. Then, we explain this observation in purely geometric terms, as a result of an increasing effective quantum confinement width in a pyramid that is progressively cut from the top. Additionally, we show that the inverted trend is also manifested in the amount of electron-hole correlation in the exciton ground state, which also shows an anomalous dependence on emission energy and quantum dot volume.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Author Correction: A neuroanatomical basis for electroacupuncture to drive the vagal"“adrenal axis

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-04001-4published online 13 October 2021. In the version of this article initially published, there was an omission in affiliation 4. The full affiliation has been amended to read: "State Key Laboratory of Medical Neurobiology, Institutes of Brain Science, Fudan University, Shanghai, China.". The error has been corrected...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Volume 601 Issue 7891, 6 January 2022

The cover shows the structure of the interstellar magnetic field overlaid on the Taurus molecular cloud. During star formation, the interstellar magnetic field dissipates and molecular clouds collapse under their own gravity, eventually forming stars. But measuring the strength of the interstellar magnetic field is very difficult. In this week's issue, Tao-Chung Ching and his colleagues present observations of the magnetic field of the Taurus molecular cloud. The researchers were able to determine that the magnetic field has an ordered structure throughout a region called the cold neutral medium, as well as the molecular envelope and dense core, suggesting that molecular clouds are primed for collapse earlier than was typically assumed.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Development of molecular clamp stabilized hemagglutinin vaccines for Influenza A viruses

In this article, the author name Virginie Jakob was incorrectly written as Virginie Jakon. The original article has been corrected. School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences, The University of Queensland, St Lucia, QLD, 4072, Australia. Christopher L. D. McMillan,Â Stacey T. M. Cheung,Â Naphak Modhiran,Â Alberto A. Amarilla,Â Helle Bielefeldt-Ohmann,Â...
SCIENCE

