Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo Public Library moves to curbside services due to COVID-19 concerns

By Michael Oszust
WOOD TV8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0OmO_0dcLrGpk00

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — All Kalamazoo Public Library locations will be closed Tuesday then reopen with curbside-only services Wednesday.

You can place items on hold through the library’s website and then pick it up at one of the system’s five locations. More information about curbside services and hours can be found online .

KPL said the decision to move to only curbside services at all five locations is due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and to prioritize the health and safety of patrons and staff.

“We’ve noticed a lot more people coming in not well. We’ve had quite a few staff affected recently with COVID, so it’s causing some staffing issues with us as well,” library spokesman Farrell Howe said. “Given that we’re just passing the New Year’s holiday, Christmas holidays, given the science, we feel like it made sense to wait a couple of weeks, close down, hopefully the numbers will start to drop and then we can go back to in-person services.”

KPL said it will reassess the number of COVID-19 cases in the area in two weeks to decide when it will resume in-person services.

“Kalamazoo Public Library appreciates the community’s continued patience, understanding, and support of our efforts to keep our patrons and staff safe,” KPL said in a statement on its website .

Data shows the Kalamazoo region experienced a test positivity rate of 26.4% between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified Kalamazoo County’s community transmission level as high .

WOOD TV8

