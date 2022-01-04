More than Half of U.S. States to Institute a Minimum Wage Increase in 2022

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many changes to the economy, and one of the most profound impacts has been on the residential real estate market in the U.S. For more than a year and a half, an unusual combination of factors has left would-be homebuyers navigating a highly competitive market with prices growing at an extremely rapid pace. One of the major challenges has been supply. Late in 2020, the inventory of homes for sale fell to all-time low levels, while supply chain challenges and a tight labor market have made it difficult for builders to complete new homes. On the demand side, more homebuyers—many of them first- or second-time buyers of the Millennial generation—have been enticed to enter the market thanks to low mortgage rates and high savings and investment returns during the pandemic. And while recent months have shown signs that the market may be cooling off, elevated prices may be the new normal in the residential market.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO