TikTok, the popular social media app, restricted its content creators from promoting any cryptocurrency on the platform. This has an overarching impact in stopping the overtly infamous train of crypto scams and rug pulls. The impact of these adversities does not only bear on the individual project but also hampers the credibility of the crypto market as a whole. The power of social media has diluted social media on the internet has diluted the power to verify the real identity of any individual. Scammers and frauds are targeting the naive and the vulnerable traders who are looking to find their feet.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO