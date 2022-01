WEST LAFAYETTE — Now does everyone know about Johnny Davis?. It’s not as if the Wisconsin sophomore has been hidden in the forest. A role player with a quiet seven-point average for last year’s senior-laden Badgers, he had already announced himself as a new force in college basketball this season. There were the 30 points he threw at Houston, the 25 against Marquette, the 24 at Ohio State. He was nowhere to be found among the 11 names on the preseason all-Big Ten team, but by Monday night he had become impossible to miss.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO