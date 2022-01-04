Senate Democrats lack clear message on voting reform push
By Chuck Todd
NBC News
5 days ago
WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... President Biden meets with his Covid response team at 2:00 p.m. ET. ... Another House Democrat is retiring. ... Conor Lamb is doubling down on scrapping the filibuster in the Pennsylvania Senate race. ... And Bill Gardner is stepping down as New Hampshire’s all-important secretary...
Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
"Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss President Biden’s new emphasis on getting voting rights bills passed after putting a pause on the Build Back Better agenda. Chuck says “it feels like this push for voting rights is happening now because we had a Jan 6 anniversary and Martin Luther King weekend coming up.” Jan. 9, 2022.
Yet again, Democrats have mastered psychological projection. Rather than brighten the darkness in their own souls, they accuse Republicans of practicing Democrats’ sins. Their latest allegation: The GOP jeopardizes democracy itself. •"The former president and his supporters have decided the only way for them to win is to suppress...
A former top aide to New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warned that President Biden has continued to fail at connecting with the American people and could face a Democratic primary challenger in 2024. No Excuses PAC founder Corbin Trent told Fox News on Friday that he and others believe the...
A Who's Who of the Democratic Party mourned late senator Harry Reid on Saturday as a giant of a bygone era in Washington politics, when even bitter opponents found a way to get things done.
The memorial service in Las Vegas was attended by President Joe Biden, former president Barack Obama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Speakers recalled Reid, who died last month at the age of 82, as an American success story who rose from abject poverty in rural Nevada to become one of the longest-serving majority leaders in US Senate history.
But weighing on the ceremony, held in a theater around the late senator's flag-draped coffin, was a sense that Reid represented an era in politics that starkly contrasts with the present, with Democrats and Republicans increasingly unable to cooperate.
Washington — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she believes a deal can still be reached with West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin on President Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending plan after negotiations were put on ice last month. In an interview with "Face the Nation," Pelosi said she has...
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …. Trump fires back after Biden's Jan. 6 speech, claims Democrat 'has completely and totally failed'. Former President Donald Trump responded to President Biden's sharp criticism in a Jan. 6 speech,...
Disaffected colleagues could sideline the front-runner for speaker should the GOP retake the House. Trump adviser Steve Bannon is the latest to join in the Kevin McCarthy bashing. "There's too much curtain measuring happening 10 months out," a GOP operative told Insider. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy played it safe...
President Joe Biden generally says very little about his predecessor — he's referred to Donald Trump simply as "the other guy" — but the Democrat made a rather dramatic exception on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. The incumbent president presented a detailed condemnation of the Republican's anti-election lies, explaining to the public the corrosive effect Trump's war on reality has had on our democracy.
A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only sought...
House January 6 Select Committee Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., told Fox News on Thursday that the panel's goal is not to prevent Donald Trump from seeking a Grover Cleveland-like second nonconsecutive term, while pushing back on fellow Republicans' claims it serves no legislative purpose. Cheney, who along with her...
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has set the stage for a showdown this month over voting rights — pledging to muscle through sweeping new federal legislation aimed at counteracting moves by Republicans in state capitols to restrict access to the ballot. But to do so, he must accomplish a...
