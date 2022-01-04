ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate Democrats lack clear message on voting reform push

By Chuck Todd
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... President Biden meets with his Covid response team at 2:00 p.m. ET. ... Another House Democrat is retiring. ... Conor Lamb is doubling down on scrapping the filibuster in the Pennsylvania Senate race. ... And Bill Gardner is stepping down as New Hampshire’s all-important secretary...

Comments / 23

Kelly Tackett
5d ago

This is where they slip into law the illegals BIDEN brought in the right to VOTE in the midterms, without the illegals the DEMCRATIC party is sunk, that's why the push for this to happen now, if y'all remember this party was against the filibuster but now SCHITMER wants to threaten everyone with it !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Reply(1)
15
Dane Daniels
5d ago

It’s pretty clear. They want to use federal control on voting to stuff ballot boxes.

Reply(1)
15
save our country from liberal loons
5d ago

Because they want the voting rights of the legal citizens blurred with their 🐂💩.

Reply
9
