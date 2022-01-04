ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armie Hammer Refusing To Pay Ex-Wife Elizabeth Chambers Spousal Support But Wants Custody Of Their Two Children

 5 days ago

Armie Hammer and his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers are still, allegedly, butting heads. In its Jan. 10 issue, In Touch Weekly claimed that the exes couldn’t agree on the custody of their two children.

Armie HammerWIKIMEIDA COMMONS/GAGE SKIDMORE / -CC BY-SA 2.0

“She wants sole and physical custody and hopes to keep them in the Cayman Islands where they have a home,” the source said.

However, the actor also wants custody of his children, Harper, 7, and Ford, 4. In fact, Hammer has allegedly been telling Chambers that he’s done a lot of work on himself so his ex-wife should acknowledge it.

MeFromMT
5d ago

This guy really is a useless existence. Just cuz you got a pretty face doesn’t mean people have to put up with your $hit. Honestly, just pay the alimony, child support, and let the kids continue to see their parents act like the adults they are. Time to grow up and own your $hit, Armie.

peligan
5d ago

Trying to exhibit control by not paying for your children, shows you haven’t done enough work on yourself.

The Crusader
4d ago

As a actor it would be bad for the judge to give custody to Harmie. Actors just travel too much to be decent parents

