Armie Hammer Refusing To Pay Ex-Wife Elizabeth Chambers Spousal Support But Wants Custody Of Their Two Children

Armie Hammer and his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers are still, allegedly, butting heads. In its Jan. 10 issue, In Touch Weekly claimed that the exes couldn’t agree on the custody of their two children.

“She wants sole and physical custody and hopes to keep them in the Cayman Islands where they have a home,” the source said.

However, the actor also wants custody of his children, Harper, 7, and Ford, 4. In fact, Hammer has allegedly been telling Chambers that he’s done a lot of work on himself so his ex-wife should acknowledge it.