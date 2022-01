Jon Pardi is nearing the top of the charts with his latest single, “Tequila Little Time.” He co-wrote the song, which he tells us brings some fun after such a tough time. “I think it’s just fun, especially coming out of a pandemic. I said people need fun right now. They need ‘Tequila Little Time.’ They want to feel like they’re sitting by the water with a margarita somewhere. You know, just for it being where it is right now is awesome and just having a shot at going No. 1 with something I’ve believed in, it makes me feel really good. And it’s just a fun song all-around live, and if you hear it on the radio or you play it in your car or truck, it’s a jam.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO