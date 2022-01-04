China launches digital yuan wallet pilot for android and iOS

astaga.com
21 Chinese warplanes, including more than a dozen fighter aircraft, flew through Taiwan's air defense zone on the day of Pelosi's visit
On the day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei, Chinese warplanes flew through Taiwan's ADIZ. China also kicked off military drills.
Nutrien beats profit estimates, lowers full-year forecast
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canada's Nutrien Ltd (NTR.TO), beat second-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday, fueled by soaring prices of crop nutrients which more than offset higher natural gas costs and lower sales volumes.
With eye on Russia, U.S. Senate backs Finland and Sweden's joining NATO
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate was due to vote on Wednesday on Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO, the most significant expansion of the 30-member alliance since the 1990s as it faces the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
