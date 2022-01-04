ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Marsai Martin And Miles Brown Talk Growing From "Black-ish" Babies To Young Hollywood Heavy Hitters

By Rivea Ruff
Essence
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarsai Martin and Miles Brown discuss the lessons they've learned acting on set and staying off social media. After eight hilarious and heartwarming seasons, ABC’s hit family sitcom Black-ish is coming to a close. Known most for platforming Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson, giving honor to comedic...

www.essence.com

Comments / 4

Tosha D. Key
2d ago

I miss this show it was always hilarious, very positive inspirational.What I loved mostly about this show is that they showed and represented how an Africa America family can be structured how they can thrive in the world how the parents can be successful in the corporate world and teach their children the things about life by providing the nesssary tools they need to make it once they grow up and get out into the world as young adults.

Reply
2
Related
POPSUGAR

Black-ish’s Marcus Scribner Says It Was “Definitely Hard” Saying Goodbye For the Farewell Season

After seven plus years on the air, Black-ish is saying goodbye. The ABC series will wrap the show with its eighth season in 2022, and just like us, the cast is sad to see it all come to an end. Several of the cast members shared their final goodbyes on social media ahead of the final season's premiere — including Tracee Ellis Ross, who wrote in an Instagram post, "It is so hard to say goodbye to the @blackishabc family. But, I leave full of joy and pride."
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Here's Why Black-ish Is Ending After This Season

The eighth and final season of ABC's beloved comedy series, Black-ish, is currently airing, and it's bound to satisfy viewers. It even features a guest appearance by Michelle Obama! Since its release in 2014, the series has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, earning Golden Globe and Emmy Award wins. Black-ish centers around the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family comprised of father Andre (Anthony Anderson), mother Rainbow (Tracee Elis Ross), and their four children: Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Andre (Marcus Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown), and Diane (Marsai Martin). Outside of highlighting the everyday experiences of the Johnson family, Black-ish also touches on relevant issues facing society today, such as racism, police brutality, and the election of former President Trump, among other topics. Due to the success and popularity of the show, many viewers are left wondering, why is Black-ish ending?
NFL
Parade

Anthony Anderson Opens Up About His Rough-and-Tumble Childhood, TV Controversy and His Surprising Hobby

Anthony Anderson made his acting debut earlier than most. He was just a baby in Compton, Los Angeles, when his mother, Doris, was performing in a community play that needed a baby who could cry on cue. “I actually think my mama was pinching my thighs and my ass to get me to cry,” says Anderson, 51, laughing, “but whatever worked for us!” He’s been hitting his cues ever since as an actor, a television host and the star and executive producer of ABC’s Black-ish, on which Anderson plays Andre “Dre” Johnson, a father of five trying to raise his kids with a strong cultural identity within their predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood. The acclaimed comedy begins its eighth and final season on Jan. 4.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Scribner
Person
Jenifer Lewis
Person
Tracee Ellis Ross
Person
Marsai Martin
Person
Anthony Anderson
Person
Yara Shahidi
Person
Miles Brown
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Talking With Tami

‘Black-ish’ Cast Last Photoshoot For Farewell Season

If you have been hiding under a rock and personally I dont blame you lol then you may not be aware that the hit tv show Black-ish is coming to an end, oh no! I loved this show since it first aired in 2014! The final season airs tonight and I’m feeling a certain kinda way! It was a wholesome show full of comedy, fun, historical moments, fashion and so much more! Actress Tracee Ellis Ross was quoted as saying, “Ending a show is hard.” Tracee (Bow) “I’ve spent more time being married to Dre, than not. It’s the longest relationship I’ve had.”
TV & VIDEOS
WBAL Radio

Tiffany Haddish reacts to Common's breakup comments, Anthony Anderson emotional about 'black-ish', & more

After Common recently explained that he broke up with Tiffany Haddish because of their busy schedules, the Night School star is now responding to his comments. Haddish gave her response on FOX SOUL'S Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored with Jason Lee after Lee interviewed Common. "I was very disappointed," she said or Common, "'cause that's not what you told me."
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Anthony Anderson Talks Returning To Law And Order And Switching Away From Comedy After Black-ish Cancellation

Anthony Anderson is going to be doing some genre transitioning, as he’s returning to Law & Order for the highly-anticipated upcoming 21st season. This change coincides with the end of his long-running ABC sitcom, black-ish. The actor seems to be excited about the move, as he recently posted a first look at his work on the new show. Now, he’s opening up about returning to the long-running legal drama and moving away from comedy for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
ABC News

1st look at Michelle Obama guest starring on 'Black-ish'

"Black-ish" is welcoming a very special guest for its season 8 premiere: Michelle Obama. The former first lady will be playing herself in the episode, which airs Jan. 4. According to the synopsis, Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) forces Dre (Anthony Anderson) to attend a fundraiser for When We All Vote so they can "make some new couple friends" and "do their part in increasing participation in each and every election." Obama is the special guest at the event and she accepts an invitation for dinner at their home. Cue the usual Johnson family hijinks.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Young Hollywood#Heavy Hitters#Abc
People

Tracee Ellis Ross Personally Asked Michelle Obama to Cameo in Black-ish Season 8 Premiere

Tracee Ellis Ross has revealed how former First Lady Michelle Obama's appearance in the premiere episode of Black-ish's final season came to be. Ross, 49, stars on the sitcom as Rainbow "Bow" Johnson, the matriarch of an upper-class Black family living in Los Angeles. The ABC series, which also features Anthony Anderson, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Jenifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne, will air its season 8 premiere on Tuesday.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Tyler, The Creator Twins With Tracee Ellis Ross In Matching Outfits

Tyler, The Creator launched his new fragrance with le Fleur* on Monday, finally coming through with his "French Waltz" smell after months of teases. The launch also includes "Georgia Peach," "Glitter," and "Geneva Blue" nail polish, which is cruelty-free and non-toxic. The fragrance comes in three sizes -- 10ML, 50ML,...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Here’s Why Anthony Anderson Says Tracee Ellis Ross Didn’t Like Him For Nearly 10 Years

As Black-ish kicks off its final season, the entire cast has been reflecting on their journey together—on and offscreen. Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross have played the lovingly hilarious couple Dre and Bow for the past eight seasons, but Anderson recently revealed that before this, Ross was not too fond of him for almost a decade. The Barbershop actor shared the story in a recent interview with Parade. At the 2005 VIBE Awards, in which the respected comedians co-hosted, Anderson recalled, “As we were walking onto the stage there was a loud sound over the speaker, and I said, ‘Tracee? Did you...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Michelle Obama is ready for the world to see her in front of the camera again on black-ish

Michelle Obama is helping black-ish say goodbye. The former First Lady is a part of their farewell season premiere which airs tonight at 9:30 pm ET on ABC where she will join the Johnson family shenanigans. Michelle shared a clip on social media alongside Tracee Ellis Ross where she told fans, “you don’t want to miss this.” “It was fun being on set with @TraceeEllisRoss and the cast and crew of @BlackishABC she wrote in the caption.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘CSI’ Star Tracee Ellis Ross Says Goodbye to Current Show in Emotional Tribute

Earlier this month, CSI alum Tracee Ellis Ross took to her Instagram account to say farewell to her current hit series Black-Ish in an emotional tribute to her co-stars. In the sweet post, the former CSI star declared it is so hard to say goodbye to the Black-Ish family. But she leaves the set full of joy and pride. “It was an honor to go to work every day. To create our hilarious and important show. We changed the landscape of modern primetime television. It is more than a notion to keep rising above the limiting ideas people have for black women. To keep feeling the hits and to keep being free and shining anyway.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross breaks hearts with emotional career update

Tracee Ellis Ross just delivered some bittersweet news about her show Black-ish and to say the response was emotional would be an understatement. The actress took to Instagram with promotional photos for the very last season of the hit show and fans couldn't get over it. Alongside the photos of...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Tracee Ellis Ross reflects on saying a 'beautiful' goodbye to Black-ish

In her own words, Tracee Ellis Ross processes the end of her long-running ABC sitcom (final episodes airing Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT):. In this industry, sometimes people say, "I wrote this part for you." I've heard that multiple times. In fact, I remember there was once a casting breakdown and it said, "Looking for a Tracee Ellis Ross type," but they would not even see me. The journey of being a Black woman in Hollywood, to keep rising above other people's limited ideas of who I should be and what kind of roles I should be playing, has been interesting.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Michelle Obama to Host a ‘Black-ish’ Watch Party Tonight

Michelle Obama, our forever FLOTUS, will host a Twitter Watch Party ahead of the black-ish farewell season premiere, which will air tonight, Jan. 4, at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The network, which released an early clip to hype up the series’ last hoorah, will feature Mrs. Obama in attendance at a When We All Vote fundraiser with Rainbow Johnson (Tracee Ellis Ross) and Dre Johnson (Anthony Anderson).
ENTERTAINMENT
TechRadar

How to watch Black-ish season 8 online from anywhere

After eight years on air, it's time to say goodbye to the Johnson family, as Black-ish comes to a close with its eighth and final series. Read on as we detail how to watch Black-ish season 8 online and stream this timely sitcom from anywhere. Watch Black-ish season 8. Premieres:...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy