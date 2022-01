Editor's take: Truth be told, this is more of a PR move than anything. Ask anyone that’s been to CES and they’ll tell you that day four of the show is largely a formality. It’s not uncommon to find lots of empty booths on the final day, and several others actively packing up shop to head home. In all honesty, CES probably should have been cut down to three days years ago.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO