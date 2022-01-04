ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Carabao Cup

By Matt Debono
 3 days ago
Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi finals on Wednesday 5 January and it will be refereed by Craig Pawson at Stamford Bridge.

The EFL confirmed the officials for the semi final clash, which will see Pawson take charge of the encounter in west London.

Craig Pawson will be the referee for the cup tie.

Referee: Craig Pawson

Assistant Referees: Constantine Hatzidakis and Neil Davies

Fourth Official: Kevin Friend

VAR: Jarred Gillett

AVAR: Lee Betts

