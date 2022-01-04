Revealed: Roman Abramovich's Stance on Thomas Tuchel's Latest Romelu Lukaku Decision

Thomas Tuchel has been offered his full support by Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich for his handling of the Romelu Lukaku saga, according to reports.

The Chelsea head coach was left livid by Lukaku after he and the club were left unaware of an interview he had with Sky Italia several weeks ago which expressed his unhappiness at his situation in west London.

Lukaku has only been at the club since the summer following a club-record £97.5 million return from Inter Milan.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Tuchel didn't want to make any rash decisions after the interview was released last Thursday, and subsequently dropped the Belgium international for their Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday which ended in a draw.

He wanted to ensure the noise, which he admitted got too big, didn't affect their preparations.

Talks were held on Monday between Lukaku, Tuchel and the club and are believed to have gone well with the situation now calmer. Lukaku is expected to return against Spurs on Wednesday - Tuchel will confirm his involvement during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

IMAGO / PA Images

The squad have fully supported their manager with his handling of the matter.

But how has Roman Abramovich reacted and who has he backed?

As per the Telegraph and various sources, Abramovich has backed Tuchel over the big-money signing.

The Telegraph report that the Blues owner believes the German has handled the saga 'perfectly'.

IMAGO / PA Images

The source said: “Roman Abramovich will believe that, so far, Thomas Tuchel has handled the situation perfectly.

“Romelu disrespected the club, the coach and the supporters, and you have to have a situation where everybody in the dressing room is fully committed and trusts each other. The next stage is for Romelu to offer up a full and sincere apology in private and in public.”

That's good news for Tuchel and the club as player power looks to be stopped, a problem for Chelsea in the past. Now it's time for Lukaku to do the talking on the pitch when he gets his chance to return.

