Big Data strategy: the key to levelling up ADAS

ADAS developers have been focused on bringing an ever-expanding list of autonomous driving features to market. On this competitive front, intelligent algorithms are no longer the only distinguishing factor that impacts capabilities and performance—hardware has risen to a more prominent role, especially critical as manufacturers steer closer to Level 5, fully...
Data is already pumping through organizations like never before. Recent studies show that the amount of data created over the next three years (to 2024) will be more than all the data created over the past 30. It’s not just growing in volume, it’s also getting more diverse. Customers are storing and analyzing data from all kinds of sources including machine data from industrial equipment, digital media, data from social networks, online transactions, financial analysis, and genomics research. In fact, the analogy ‘Data is the new oil’ is already considered outdated by many, who prefer to compare data with water – the most critical substance on earth, essential for the survival and nourishment of life. Organizational data is the most valuable asset for any business. However, harnessing the power of that data, discovering its untapped potential, and putting it to work to gain business advantage is easier said than done.
Like all technology, big data is continually evolving — and the start of a new year is a good time to take stock, seek areas of improvement and pursue new opportunities. 2022 will be a watershed year for big data, AI and analytics, with more companies expecting tangible business results. But from IT's vantage point, there is still much work to be done. Here are 10 New Year's big data resolutions for IT.
On December 8, Amazon Web Services (AWS) suffered a historic, hours-long outage that wreaked havoc across the U.S. Popular websites and heavily used services were knocked offline, angering consumers and underscoring the chaos that occurs when so much economic activity is reliant on technology from a single vendor. This outage...
EVP and CIO of Werner Enterprises. When it comes to building an enterprise cloud tech stack, the buy versus build debate is always present, dominating IT strategy development and budget planning. Cloud-based SaaS, PaaS, IaaS and CaaS are becoming ubiquitous, as is deploying all the proprietary stack components onto a private or public cloud. Although typical in a discussion around IT modernization, these considerations add extra layers to the conversation as organizations fight to stay competitive.
This article was contributed by Atul Jindal, web design and marketing specialist. You have put in a lot of effort in driving traffic to your website. But what’s the point of all these web visitors if they don’t buy what your website sells or do what it wants them to do? Traffic acquisition is not the end. It is the means to an end. And what is the end? Customer acquisition.
We’ve just released a new build of the Big Data Tools plugin that is compatible with the 2021.3 versions of IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate, PyCharm Professional Edition, and DataGrip. The plugin also supports our new data science IDE, DataSpell. In this release, we’ve introduced a number of changes to the...
The attacks cybercriminals are using grow more complex and sophisticated by the day. However, with the help of big data analytics, you aren’t left defenseless. You can use big data analytics to fortify your cyber defenses and reduce your vulnerabilities. This article covers some of the ways big data...
By now, every marketer knows that third-party cookies will soon go away. While the fact may have left some marketers feeling lost as to how to target and engage consumers moving forward, third-party cookies were more of a crutch than a catalyst when it came to developing impactful campaigns and sustaining long-term business growth.
Mobileye today introduced the EyeQ® Ultra™, the company’s most advanced, highest performing system-on-chip (SoC) purpose-built for autonomous driving. As unveiled during CES 2022, EyeQ Ultra maximizes both effectiveness and efficiency at only 176 TOPS, making it the industry’s leanest autonomous vehicle (AV) chip. This efficiently designed SoC builds on seven generations of proven EyeQ architecture to deliver exactly the power and performance needed for AVs, which are all but certain to be all-electric vehicles.
Organizational networks can generate terabytes of data per day from normal activities, network-connected mobile devices, sensors and cloud-based services. There are thousands of data elements from multiple sources, such as web and systems logs of user activity, metadata, IP addresses, router logs, third-party antiviruses, and they all evolve and multiply. As they do this, the attack surface grows. Therefore, IT teams face the pressures of acting fast on gathered insights to secure their networks and minimize the risks of cyberattacks.
Or, if Sigma Computing CEO Mike Palmer — a self-professed “Big Data Guy” who hates the phrase — is right, maybe we need to call it something else to describe before we drive the final nail in the coffin. Call it On Demand Data, perhaps, as others have — real-time access to relevant, timely data that doesn’t involve a host of costly intermediaries to do the sorting and interpreting.
Protecting human valuables has been a necessity long before the advent of the internet. People lock their drawers and cabinets containing their documents to prevent unauthorized access. Securing data in today's digital space takes more than a drawer with a lock. With the existence of cybercriminals, computer networks—including yours—are vulnerable...
If you're looking to level up your creative solutioning superpowers at work this year, then add this consulting secret to your toolbox: run an amazing discovery process, and watch your solutions land right on point. Listen. Why Discovery Is the Key to Leveling Up at Work. Subscribe. Subscribe on iTunesSubscribe...
Malka Townshend, COO at Sagacity, provides her 2022 predictions for data transformation across the water, energy and telco sectors. Data is reportedly now more valuable than oil and its transformative nature is certainly undeniable. From the Bank of England overhauling its data collection, to the NHS requiring Integrated Care Systems to have smart digital and data platforms in place by April 2022, I believe that next year will see data transformation go mainstream. However, while organisations are keenly focused on how to get the most out of their data, challenges remain. For example, 41% of businesses are frustrated that they have not yet been able to use data to drive decisions, while Gartner states that each year, poor data quality costs organisations an average of £9.6 million.
As data takes centre stage in the energy industry, new means of tracking and modelling will be required to catalogue and interpret this data. JP Casey speaks to Encoord’s Carlo Brancucci about data in the energy industry, and the company’s SAInt platform. The global energy industry has undergone...
HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced the company’s global library of three-dimensional lidar data (Light Detection and Ranging) is now available on the HERE Platform. HERE Lidar Data captures millions of kilometers of roadways and their surroundings in high-fidelity across more than 50 countries and territories.
Research and innovation in big data in the pharmaceutical sector is on the rise. The most recent figures show that the number of big data patent applications in the industry stood at 66 in the three months ending October – up from 64 over the same period last year.
Digi-Key's Tony Ng highlights the strategies to help improve supply chain resilience and how Digi-Key is helping its customers navigate this environment. One year on, how have manufacturers adapted to the ongoing components shortage? What’s the outlook in 2022? What strategies would help improve the resilience of manufacturers’ supply chains? These and more in this month’s In Focus series.
As self-driving cars develop, connected vehicle technology and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are paving the way to increases in road safety, driver comfort and vehicle routing optimization. HERE Technologies, the leading provider of location content and software to the global automotive industry, demonstrates this year at CES 2022 its cross-industry...
OpenSynergy, the Berlin-based company for embedded software in cars, has announced today that its automotive virtualization platform — the COQOS Hypervisor Software Development Kit (SDK) — has been ported onto the latest Snapdragon® Automotive Development Platform (ADP) and will be demonstrated at the 2022 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, January 5th through 8th at the Qualcomm Technologies booth. Based on the 4th Generation Snapdragon® Cockpit Platforms, the Snapdragon ADP with OpenSynergy’s virtualization technology will demonstrate premium user experiences, as well as features for safety, comfort and reliability, depicting how the platform aims to raise the bar for digital cockpit solutions for next-generation vehicles.
