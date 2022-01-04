Big Data strategy: the key to levelling up ADAS

Data is already pumping through organizations like never before. Recent studies show that the amount of data created over the next three years (to 2024) will be more than all the data created over the past 30. It’s not just growing in volume, it’s also getting more diverse. Customers are storing and analyzing data from all kinds of sources including machine data from industrial equipment, digital media, data from social networks, online transactions, financial analysis, and genomics research. In fact, the analogy ‘Data is the new oil’ is already considered outdated by many, who prefer to compare data with water – the most critical substance on earth, essential for the survival and nourishment of life. Organizational data is the most valuable asset for any business. However, harnessing the power of that data, discovering its untapped potential, and putting it to work to gain business advantage is easier said than done.

