Once again, you report COVID-19 statistics without breaking down the differences between the vaccinated and unvaccinated numbers. We are different populations. You are not the only newspaper or other media outlet to do this: Almost all national and local media continue to lump us all together. It does a disservice to those of us who have been fully vaccinated, causing us to despair and those who continue to put us all at risk to say “why bother to get protected since vaccines clearly don’t work?”

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO