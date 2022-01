Verdaillia Turner is President of the Georgia Federation of Teachers. The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered how we interact, making remote capabilities a necessity particularly for students, parents and educators. President Biden’s recently passed Infrastructure and Jobs Act contains $65 billion to achieve universal high-speed internet across the country with the largest chunk going to expand broadband in unserved areas, many of them right here in Georgia.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO