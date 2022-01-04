ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Czechs want tweaks to nuclear and gas conditions in EU green plan

By Jason Hovet, Robert Muller
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u0jXy_0dcLbeFi00

PRAGUE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will seek allies to change conditions for the inclusion of gas and nuclear power projects in the European Union's hotly-debated green investment plan.

In a proposal on Dec. 31, the EU Commission included gas and nuclear investments in new guidelines to finance energy projects and facilitate an eventual transition to fully renewable output.

Some EU nations say gas investments are needed to help them quit more-polluting coal while others say labelling a fossil fuel green undermines the EU's efforts to be a global leader in tackling climate change.

The Czech Republic, along with France and Poland, say nuclear power has a big role to play given its lack of CO2 emissions, but others including Austria, Germany and Luxembourg are worried over radioactive waste.

Czech government and industry officials initially welcomed gas and nuclear's inclusion in the draft rules, but criticism appeared after some looked closer at the details.

"Our main task now is to reach out to like-minded EU member states and try ... to negotiate better conditions that will more reflect our interests," Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela tweeted late on Monday, without elaborating on those conditions.

Daniel Benes, chief executive of majority state-owned utility CEZ (CEZP.PR) and a vice-president in the Czech Industry Confederation, called the plans too strict. A proposed requirement for having 30% of hydrogen mixed in gas fuel for power plants by 2026 was unrealistic, he said.

Benes also said, in a post on LinkedIn, that the rules would mean the Czech Republic would be limited to building just one new nuclear power unit, planned at CEZ's Dukovany plant, but no further ones as it wants.

The Commission will collect comments until Jan. 12 and hopes to adopt a final text by the end of the month. After that, the text can be discussed with EU governments and parliament for up to six months. read more

Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Stance on Russia, China a test for new German government

Germany has found itself facing a series of challenges in its relations with Russia and China since taking office last month that are testing the new government’s foreign policy mettle.Among them are Moscow’s military buildup near Ukraine and the diplomatic fallout from a court verdict finding that the Russian government was behind the 2019 killing of a Chechen dissident in Berlin China’s pressure on a fellow European Union member has also prompted Germany to take sides against one of its biggest trading partners.The issues came to the fore during a flying visit that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Muller
The Independent

Extra gas extraction angers Dutch region hit by earthquakes

The government of the Netherlands has sparked anger by announcing it may have to double the amount of gas it pumps this year from a northern province that experienced a string of small earthquakes in recent years. “I realize it really is a disappointment for people in the quake region that it has indeed proved necessary to extract more gas,” Dutch Economic Affairs Minister Stef Blok said Friday.The government has pledged to phase out gas extraction in Groningen province because the activity has been blamed for the earthquakes, which badly damaged homes in the region.But the Ministry of Economic...
ENVIRONMENT
MedicalXpress

Austria tightens virus measures to slow down omicron spread

Austria's government announced new measures Thursday to slow down the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant in the Alpine country. "We have to adjust to a new situation with omicron, we have to adjust to the fact that the infection numbers will increase quickly," Chancellor Karl Nehammer told reporters in Vienna.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Fuel#Nuclear Waste#Czechs#The European Union#The Eu Commission#Cez#Linkedin#Dukovany
Reuters

Big Czech rate hikes can continue, central banker Benda says

PRAGUE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Czech interest rates could rise by more than 50 basis points when the central bank meets in February, following sharp hikes at the end of 2021, board member Vojtech Benda said in an interview with focuson.cz news website published on Friday. The central bank raised...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Poland recalls ambassador to Prague over coal mine comments

Poland is recalling its new ambassador to Prague after he criticized the country’s approach to a dispute with the Czech Republic over a state-run coal mine.Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller wrote on Twitter late Thursday that the ambassador's remarks were “extremely irresponsible” and that the process was underway for the diplomat's recall. He said every diplomat should protect Poland's interests. In an interview released Thursday by German broadcaster Deutsche Welle Ambassador Miroslaw Jasinski said Poland had showed a “lack of empathy, a lack of understanding and a lack of will to open a dialogue” with the Czech Republic....
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Reuters

Pricey oil gives Kazakh investors emergency cover

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Vladimir Putin is lending his Kazakh counterpart a hand. The Russian president and his regional allies sent troops to Kazakhstan to quash a bloody nationwide uprising. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says order has been restored. Even if that’s true, major oil and gas investors like Chevron (CVX.N) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) may suffer populist fallout. Paradoxically, high energy prices provide some cover against hasty renegotiation of contracts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

German leaders to agree new restrictions to stem Omicron variant

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet regional leaders on Friday to agree new measures to tackle the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus, including tighter restrictions on restaurants and bars. Among steps being considered is a requirement for people with only two coronavirus shots to show...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Shares in Italy's Carige jump as bidders line up

MILAN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Carige (CRGI.MI) rose 11% on Friday as the owner of the troubled Italian bank prepares to select a suitor for exclusive negotiations while a third potential buyer emerged. A deal would allow Italy to solve a longstanding banking headache. The government has lined...
BUSINESS
Reuters

ASML says still determining impact of Berlin factory fire

AMSTERDAM, Jan 7 (Reuters) - ASML Holding, a key supplier to computer chip makers, said on Friday that a fire at one of its factories in Berlin would have limited impact on its production this year. In a statement, ASML said that the Jan. 3 fire would not affect output...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Indonesia's coal supply crunch over, minister tells local media

JAKARTA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's power emergency, which has triggered a coal export ban rocking global energy markets, is over and the government is reviewing a new formula for its mandatory domestic sales policy, a senior cabinet minister told local media on Friday. The world's biggest thermal coal exporter...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

267K+
Followers
263K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy