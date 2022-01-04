Screenwriting 101: Spenser Cohen

The Black List and WIF will invite six to eight promising non-professional television writers who are of an underrepresented gender (women, NB/GNC, and/or trans, and others) to the Lab. The Lab will run twice weekly for four weeks beginning on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 and will consist of script development, pitching, peer workshopping sessions, and Master Classes with established writers and industry executives. Writers can also submit their script directly through WIF. All Lab sessions will be held in-person on Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Los Angeles in October 2022, COVID-permitting.
