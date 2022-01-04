Screenwriting 101: Spenser Cohen

Screenplay by Donn Pearce and Frank Pierson, based on the novel by Donn Pearce. The movie cuts some of the dialogue, but it’s essentially the same scene. When busted, Luke doesn’t lie. Doesn’t try to escape. When informed by the cop, “You’d better come along with us,” he just grins and starts to laugh. Says a lot about his psychological state of being. He doesn’t give a shit what happens to him. And that right there creates a question: Why not? And that creates a mystery: Who is this guy and why is he this way?

