Books & Literature

Screenwriting 101: Spenser Cohen

blcklst.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“One thing that I do when I first start writing is to put the outline aside and just start trying to find the character’s voice. I’ll give myself space to explore, and I just let the characters go. No one’s going to see it....

gointothestory.blcklst.com

MovieMaker

When Joan Didion’s Worst Screenwriting Experience Turned Into Her Best

Screenwriting couple Joan Didion and John Gregory Dunne had such an awful time working on Up Close and Personal that Dunne titled his eventual memoir of the experience Monster. In the book, Dunne recounted constant clashes with the film’s producers, including director Jon Avnet, as he and Didion struggled to write something great — or at least to fulfill their contractual obligations.
CELEBRITIES
filmcourage.com

You’re Not A Screenwriter Until You Get A Movie Made – Jay Fingers

Film Courage: Are you a worst-case scenario type of person?. Jay Fingers, Novelist, Journalist, Editor, and Screenwriter: I definitely am. Film Courage: It’s a good way to be. What’s the worst-case scenario for your screenwriting career here in Los Angeles, Jay?. Jay: The worst case scenario would be...
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Page One: “Contact” (1997)

Screenplay by James V. Hart and Michael Goldenberg, based on the novel by Carl Sagan. You may read the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Sundays with Stephen King’s “On Writing”

A series featuring reflections on writing from the famed author’s memoir. I had not read Stephen King’s memoir On Writing for several years when it occurred to me to do so again. While at it, why not share reflections from the renowned writer in a weekly Sunday series at Go Into The Story?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
#Screenwriting
blcklst.com

How to Use Go Into The Story: Study the Craft

“Breaking into Hollywood, let alone building and sustaining a writing career there is extremely challenging. You must push yourself to learn as much as possible and bring that knowledge to bear on your writing.”. With over 30,000 posts on this blog, here’s a logical question:. HOW THE HELL DO...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Studying Aristotle’s “Poetics” — Part 24: Tragedy and Epic Poem

As I’ve been interviewing screenwriters, I typically ask what some of their influences are. One book title comes up over and over again: Aristotle’s “Poetics.” I confess I’ve never read the entire thing, only bits and pieces. So I thought, why not do a daily series to provide a structure to compel me to go through it. That way we’d all benefit from the process.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

A Screenwriter’s Guide to Aristotle’s “Poetics”

“Poetics” by Aristotle is considered by many to be the most important text related to writing in history. I figured why not a weekly series where we go through the book chapter by chapter. It’s essential reading, folks. This series breaks it down for you.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

The Business of Screenwriting: “Everyone is here because of us”

It is late spring 1988. I am in San Diego where K-9 is being shot. It’s my first day on a movie set. Ever. The scene the crew is shooting is the one where Dooley (James Belushi) enters a seedy bar seeking information on a bad guy named Benny the Mule (Pruitt Taylor Vince). Things go from bad to worse for Dooley until Jerry Lee intervenes in his unique fashion.
SAN DIEGO, CA
blcklst.com

Screenwriting 101: Jordan Horowitz

“You have to just listen to the work. The work is paramount. If you’re invested in the work and you’re patient, then the work will tell you what it wants. From Go Into The Story interview, September 18, 2016. For 100s more Screenwriting 101 posts, go here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Video: 10 Screenwriting Tips from Christopher Nolan

The writer-director of Memento, The Dark Knight, Inception, Dunkirk, and Tenet shares 10 screenwriting tips. The outfit Outstanding Screenplays put together this terrific compendium of film clips from several interviews with writer-director Christopher Nolan. The 10 tips:. Tip 1–0:42 — Do something you believe in, rather than what other people...
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

Author And Screenwriter Joan Didion Dies At 87

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Author and screenwriter Joan Didion has died at 87, Variety reported Thursday. She died from complications from Parkinson’s Disease. Didion was a leading figure in the “New Journalism” movement in the 1960’s, a technique centered around the telling of news using narrative storytelling and literary technique.
CELEBRITIES
blcklst.com

More Movies Like This, Please: 2021 List

I started something in 2012. Whenever I saw a new movie I liked, I would jump onto Twitter, identify the movie, then simply tweet: “More movies like this, please.”. Then I thought, Why don’t I do an annual More Movies Like This, Please list?. What do I mean...
MOVIES
blcklst.com

2022 Black List x WIF Episodic Lab

The Black List and WIF will invite six to eight promising non-professional television writers who are of an underrepresented gender (women, NB/GNC, and/or trans, and others) to the Lab. The Lab will run twice weekly for four weeks beginning on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 and will consist of script development, pitching, peer workshopping sessions, and Master Classes with established writers and industry executives. Writers can also submit their script directly through WIF. All Lab sessions will be held in-person on Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Los Angeles in October 2022, COVID-permitting.
TV & VIDEOS
blcklst.com

Writing Mantra: On the other hand…

One of the best ways for writers to combat the dreaded Voices Of Negativity. Those pages you’re working on? They suck. That sentence you just wrote? Good chance that sucks, too. In fact the whole damn story, if you’re honest with yourself… you will have to admit there’s a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Great Scene: “The Shawshank Redemption”

Red’s parole board scenes — three of them — are their own mini-story. Perhaps my very favorite movie experience was attending the premiere of The Shawshank Redemption. At the time, I was writing a movie for Castle Rock which produced Shawshank, thus the invite for my wife and me. I remember stumbling out of the theater, driving straight home, and composing an email to Martin Shafer, president of Castle Rock, extolling the movie.
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Page One: “Cool Hand Luke” (1967)

Screenplay by Donn Pearce and Frank Pierson, based on the novel by Donn Pearce. The movie cuts some of the dialogue, but it’s essentially the same scene. When busted, Luke doesn’t lie. Doesn’t try to escape. When informed by the cop, “You’d better come along with us,” he just grins and starts to laugh. Says a lot about his psychological state of being. He doesn’t give a shit what happens to him. And that right there creates a question: Why not? And that creates a mystery: Who is this guy and why is he this way?
MOVIES
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
In Style

Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"

Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
CELEBRITIES

