Telecom Italia working on new business plan as assesses KKR offer – sources

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia (TIM) is working with banks to draw up a new business plan that could involve spinning off assets as it studies options to help assess a buyout offer from U.S. fund KKR, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Debt-laden TIM...

whbl.com

India’s Reliance Retail to invest $200 million in delivery firm Dunzo

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Reliance Industries Ltd’s retail arm has invested $200 million in Indian online delivery platform Dunzo as it looks to get a foothold in the country’s rapidly growing market of quick delivery. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Italy watchdog says Telecom Italia’s fiber scheme fits EU rules

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s communications watchdog said on Tuesday a scheme presented by Telecom Italia (TIM) to help fund the roll out of fiber optic networks was compliant with EU rules aimed at boosting high speed internet coverage. TIM’s co-investment plan envisages the involvement of other players interested...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Lucid plans to enter European markets this year

(Reuters) - Lucid Group said on Tuesday it would expand into European markets in 2022, as demand for electric vehicles soar after several countries pledged to end dependence on fossil fuels for mobility. “Expansion to European markets will begin this year. Stay tuned for country-specific delivery information,” the California-based electric...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Trajector withdraws plans for IPO, less than 2 months after initial filing

Trajector Inc. filed Tuesday to withdraw its previous filing for an initial public offering, "effective immediately." The Florida-based benefits management software company had filed to go public on Oct. 18, but had not yet determined the number of shares to offer, the expected price of the IPO, the number of shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO or the ticker symbol. Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Stifel were the lead underwriters. The company did not provide a reason for the withdrawal, but did request to the Securities and Exchange Commission that all fees paid in connection with the IPO filing be credited to the company's account for future use. The company's withdrawal comes during a time of investor disdain for IPO shares, as the Renaissance IPO ETF has tumbled 12.0% during the past three months while the S&P 500 has rallied 11.5%.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Denmark’s ComplyCloud Snags 4.5M Euros To Expand Digital Software Lawyer

ComplyCloud, a Danish developer of a digital software lawyer, has secured a 4.5-million-euro investment ($5.08 million) from local technology investor SEED Capital, the company announced Tuesday (Jan. 4). The Denmark startup consists of a team of developers and lawyers specializing in compliance who are helping companies meet the provisions of...
BUSINESS
whbl.com

India’s Future Retail asks court to declare arbitration with Amazon illegal

MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s Future Retail has asked a New Delhi court to declare ongoing arbitration proceedings with Amazon.com illegal, saying the country’s antitrust agency had suspended a 2019 deal which Amazon used to assert its rights over Future. Amazon successfully used the terms of its toehold...
BUSINESS
Reuters

BofA allows remote work in early January - source

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) is encouraging employees to work remotely in the first week of January, according to a person familiar with the matter, as a spike in COVID-19 cases in the United States force Wall Street banks to postpone return-to-office plans. Bank of America,...
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

DappRadar Announces Plans for Dapp Store Business Offering

[PRESS RELEASE – Kaunas, Lithuania, 22nd December, 2021]. The company reveals expansion plans for dapp store concept amid long-standing B2B partnerships with MyEtherWallet and Blockchain.com. DappRadar, The World’s Dapp Store, has revealed its plans to extend its B2C dapp store offering to business partners, building on its existing decentralized...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Google hit with 150 mln euro French fine for cookie breaches

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - France's data privacy watchdog CNIL said on Thursday it had fined Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) a record 150 million euros ($169 million) for making it difficult for internet users to refuse online trackers known as cookies. Meta Platforms' Facebook (FB.O) was also fined 60 million euros...
BUSINESS
whbl.com

Toshiba ‘carefully considering’ response to demands for EGM

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toshiba Corp said on Thursday it was “carefully considering” its response to a call by its second-largest shareholder to hold an extraordinary general meeting. Singapore-based hedge fund 3D Investment Partners had called for the meeting in an effort to force the Japanese company to...
BUSINESS
dbusiness.com

Detroit’s Huron Capital Acquires New Jersey Telecom Infrastructure Firm

Huron Capital, a leading middle-market private equity firm based in Detroit, has completed the acquisition of TriStruX, a national provider of telecommunications infrastructure to wireless carriers, cable companies, and OEMs based in Clifton, New Jersey. Financial terms of the merger were not disclosed. TriStruX provides a range of installation, upgrade,...
DETROIT, MI
homecaremag.com

Why You Need to Invest in a Value Assessment for Your Business

The need to accurately and comprehensively assess the value of the care you provide has never been greater, yet determining value isn’t an easy process and becomes an afterthought for many organizations. Truly assessing value has proven to be worth it for the organizations who pursue it. As more...
ECONOMY
whbl.com

Daimler expects chips to remain scarce in 2022

BERLIN (Reuters) – Daimler Chief Technology Officer Markus Schaefer said the luxury carmaker expects chip supply to remain scarce throughout 2022, particularly in the first half of the year. “Chip scarcity will also accompany us in 2022, particularly in the first half,” Schaefer said to a journalists roundtable.
BERLIN, WI
butterpolish.com

Business Expansion In New Markets: How To Assess Potential?

If you are a CEO or a Business Development VP looking to take your company to new heights, congratulations, you have landed on the right article. At this point, you are probably wondering how you can plan your growth strategies by entering a new market sometime in the future. Businesses...
ECONOMY
luxurylaunches.com

A 270 feet long megayacht of a Saudi Prince is in the midst of a legal battle with Credit Suisse over unpaid $78 million in interest and loans.

Prince and princesses are always associated with luxuries, mansions, trips to exotic locations, and being surrounded by the cream of life. We tend to forget the more significant the person, the bigger the bills and burdens! Prince Fahad Bin Sultan of Saudi Arabia is locking horns with a Swiss bank, Credit Suisse Group AG, in court over unpaid $78 million in interest and loans. This massive sum of money was not taken to finance a business venture but to refinance his English mansion and superyacht. The governor of Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk province owns the lavish motor yacht ‘Sarafsa,’ registered in the Cayman Islands, worth roughly $65 million, and a sprawling property estate just south of London, worth almost $50 million.
ECONOMY

