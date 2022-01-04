Purdue Men's Basketball: Badgers take 5-point victory in Top 25 matchup

Sophomore center Zach Edey is double teamed as he goes for a shot. Edey, who was leading the nation in field goal shooting going into Monday's game, was 10 of 17 from the field and scored 24 points. Lichao Shen | Staff Photographer

Big Ten conference play: One of the truest tests of the season. For the No. 3 Purdue basketball team, it started with a home match against No. 23-ranked Wisconsin, where it would lose 74-69 on Monday night.

Mackey Arena was filled to the brim with basketball fans itching to watch two Top 25 teams fight for a potential top spot in the Big Ten. In the stands, 26 NBA teams sent a total of 56 scouts to study players who could possibly become their future franchise building blocks, according to a tweet from Purdue basketball. Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens joined three Celtics scouts in the crowd, joining nine other NBA teams in bringing three or more scouts to West Lafayette.

Those scouts were treated to a poor offensive performance by both teams in the first half. The Boilers found themselves in a shooting slump they couldn’t seem to break, mustering only 24 points. It took barely over nine minutes to double that in the second half. Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey and senior guard Sasha Stefanovic both put up 0 points in the first half. To make matters worse, Ivey found himself in foul trouble after drawing two early fouls.

Even sophomore center Zach Edey, who is shooting 73% from the field this season, airballed a normally-automatic hook shot three feet from the basket in the first half.

Sophomore guard Mason Gillis was a bright scoring spot for the Boilermakers, keeping them in the game by making all three of his 3-point attempts in the first half.

The first-half Boilermakers shot 32% from the floor, a stark difference from their 57% last Wednesday against Nicholls. Entering the half, things needed to change for Purdue for them to get into a rhythm, and they did.

Ivey began to make shots along with drawing fouls en route to shooting eight free throws, while Edey started to turn things around come the end of the first half by ending the game with a team-leading 24 points on 59% shooting.

This game marked the reunion of sophomore guard Johnny Davis, Ivey and freshman forward Caleb Furst. All three played together on Team USA Basketball where they won the FIBA Under-19 World Cup this past July.

Ultimately, Davis had the best offensive showing of the three. He gave the Badgers buckets all night long, scoring 35 points along with 14 rebounds, a performance reminiscent of Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. one month ago. Harper put up 30 points and 10 rebounds in that game.

With Edey dominating the second-half playing time, senior forward Trevion Williams did not have much opportunity on the court in order to not mess with the offense’s spacing. He ended the game with 9 points, five rebounds, and a few flashy passes.

Purdue will continue to work through their Big Ten schedule when they face Penn State in University Park next Saturday at noon. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.