The Apprentice: Meet the new candidates looking to impress Lord Sugar

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
2 days ago
 2 days ago

After a two-year hiatus, one of the UK’s most chaotic competition series, The Apprentice , is back.

Lord Alan Sugar is returning to point at people and shout “You’re fired!” and deliver iconic put-downs such as: “Fair? The only fair you’re gonna get is your bloody train fare home.”

And a whole new set of candidates will be stepping over one another to impress him.

Meet all 16 of them below.

Aaron Willis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L8t3F_0dcLXH4R00

The 38-year-old flight operations instructor from Chorley, Lancashire served in the RAF for 12 years and is now setting out to start his own security business.

His other previous jobs include work as a milkman, horseman and a butcher.

He is apparently “hungry for success” and at a stage now where he “can’t let anyone stand in his way”.

Akeem Bundu-Kamara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ejzN_0dcLXH4R00

The 29-year-old Londoner is a financial strategy manager who considers himself a people’s person who loves being around others. He’s also a “numbers guy” who will take part in the competition from a “calculated point of view”.

Akshay Thakrar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t7ED8_0dcLXH4R00

The 28-year-old digital marketing agency owner from London believes sleeping is a “waste of time”.

He claims his first word as a baby was “profit”.

Thakrar speaks seven languages and he says his friends call him AK47 because he’s “a killer salesperson”.

Alex Short

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FT673_0dcLXH4R00

The 27-year-old owner of a commercial cleaning company from Hertford says he is “not going to stop” until he gets where he wants to go.

Short says: “I would compare myself to a Ferrari, shiny on the outside but under the bonnet, there is a lot of fire and I’m coming for you.”

Amy Anzel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10GR97_0dcLXH4R00

The 48-year-old beauty brand owner from London has previously worked in “sales, showbiz and jingles”.

She says: “I can be nice when I need to be, but when I unfortunately have to be a bitch, I will…”

Brittany Carter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mquKT_0dcLXH4R00

The 25-year-old front of house hotel manager from Bristol is looking for Lord Sugar’s help in launching her business idea for the first alcoholic protein drink.

She says: “My motto for life is, ‘Always look on the bright side and be grateful for everything.’ Every day when I wake up, I write 10 things that I am grateful for and when I go to sleep, I reflect on 5 things I am grateful for from that day.”

Conor Gilsenan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qc24Y_0dcLXH4R00

The 28-year-old sales executive and former pro rugby player is from London. He says he is“hyper-motivated by money” and describes himself as a “corporate panther”.

His business idea consists of a fleet of food and beverage vendors targeted at music and sports events.

Francesca Kennedy Wallbank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1coHGo_0dcLXH4R00

The 26-year-old owner of a sustainability company is from Surrey.

She is an eco-conscious, mathematics graduate who comes from a line of successful entrepreneurs.

Wallbank says: “I’ve never lost anything, I always win.”

Harry Mahmood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BjKEk_0dcLXH4R00

The 35-year-old regional operations manager from the West Midlands says he is ispired by the kindness of his grandparents to help and support people.

He says he is “the Asian version of Lord Sugar” and he hopes they can work together to develop his bath bomb business and become “the bad boys of the bath bomb world together.”

Harpreet Kaur

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3urQ_0dcLXH4R00

The 30-year-old from West Yorkshire owns a dessert parlour.

She plans to “level up” her successful, six-figure coffee and cakes business to become a leading brand in the UK.

Kaur says: “I’m definitely not in business to make friends, I’m here to make money, and I’m pretty sure Lord Sugar isn’t looking for a new mate.”

Kathryn Louise Burn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a9Eal_0dcLXH4R00

The 29-year-old from Swindon owns an online pyjama store, and she has high hopes for it.

She wants her pyjamas to be “worn by everyone”.

Burn describes herself as both “kind” and “savage”.

Navid Sole

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VLdng_0dcLXH4R00

The 27-year-old Londoner is a pharmacist and Nicki Minaj superfan.

He aspires to create a successful pharmacy business with Lord Sugar.

He says: “Nothing intimidates me because I just feel like I’m a strong character, strong person, strong mindset.”

Nick Showering

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QfGLQ_0dcLXH4R00

The 31-year-old finance manager from London wants make a name for himself in the drinks industry with his line of flavoured water.

He plans to beat his competitors by “killing them with kindess” and he says he is “an animal in the boardroom”.

Sophie Wilding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2crpsq_0dcLXH4R00

The 32-year-old from Cheltenham owns a boutique cocktail bar and describes herself as “magical and enchanting”.

Wilding feels winning is “in her DNA” and that her ideas are truly “out of the ordinary”.

Shama Amin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c3jo5_0dcLXH4R00

The 41-year-old is a children’s nursery owner from Bradford and a mother of five.

She says: “Being a lady of colour, wearing a headscarf as well, and the challenges that we face on a daily basis, I just want to be a living example for the Asian women and South Asian women out there.”

Stephanie Affleck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41tCRV_0dcLXH4R00

The 28-year-old from Kent owns an online children’s shop.

She says: “I’m an East London girl, and I’ve got that no nonsense sort of work ethic. I’ve got grit, determination – and I’m determined to be successful.”

The Apprentice series 16 begins on BBC One on 6 January 2022.

