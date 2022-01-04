ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

New Survey Shows Retail Small Businesses Struggling to Stay Optimistic in the Face of Significant Supply Chain Challenges

Spartanburg CEO
 5 days ago

NEXT Insurance, the leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, today revealed results of a survey of small business owners about their attitudes towards and experiences with the current supply chain crisis, and found retailers have been hit hardest: 73% of retail small businesses are experiencing negative impacts to their...

spartanburgceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
miltonscene.com

Tips to stay on top of supply chain issues as a small business owner – Small Business Corner

Tips to stay on top of supply chain issues as a small business owner -Small Business Corner. Supply chain issues have really taken a toll on small businesses importing materials. To minimize the damage of disruptions and limit exposure to risks, your small business must first identify the potential threats you could face. Here are some tips to help you navigate supply chain issues.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Independent

Retailers in race for space as e-commerce boom drives warehouse shortage

The UK is witnessing a shortage of supply of warehouse space after a surge in demand for logistics sites in 2021, according to new research.Experts at real estate advisory firm Colliers said the take-up for large industrial distribution warehouses increased to record annual levels.Around 50.7 million sq ft of large distribution warehouses were snapped up in 2021, representing a 3.6% increase on the previous year.It reported that the soaring demand for warehouse locations has been accelerated by the pandemic-fuelled growth in online retail.The logistics sector continues to benefit from strong tail winds driving online consumer spending to constantly elevated levelsAndrea...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Business#Business Insurance#Economic Recovery#Next Insurance
Sourcing Journal

Buckle Reports Positive Holiday Shopping Season

Nebraska-based retailer The Buckle Inc. is reporting signs of improvement. On Thursday, the specialty chain announced a 17.3 percent year-over-year uptick in store net sales in December 2021, bringing net sales from $169.4 million to $198.7 million as of Jan. 2, 2022. Overall, 2021 was much more positive for the company than the year prior: It experienced a 46.7 percent increase in net sales, totaling $1.230 billion in 2021 compared to $838.2 million in 2020. During its most recent earnings call in November, the company reported notable strength in the women’s category—specifically in denim—despite supply chain disruptions. “We were able to react quickly...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
chainstoreage.com

C-store retailers report strong sales in 2021 amid labor, supply chain challenges

Convenience stores retailers saw their sales rise in 2021 even as they dealt with two big challenges. Two in three convenience retailers (66%) report that their in-store sales were higher in 2021 than in 2020, according to a report by NACS. Only one in six retailers (16%) say that in-store sales decreased in 2021, according to a NACS “Pulse” survey of its retailer members.
RETAIL
chainstoreage.com

Import growth levels out, but supply chain challenges persist

The holiday season is over but supply chain challenges continue. After a year of unprecedented increases, imports at the nation’s major retail container ports are expected to return to normal growth rates in 2022, according to the monthly Global Port Tracker report by the National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates. But volumes remain high,
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

New year, same supply chain — Freightonomics

The new year has come and gone, but supply chain pressures are continuing to linger and even getting worse in some cases. Zach Strickland and Anthony Smith kick off their first episode of Freightonomics of the year talking about how the supply chain is still dragging after the holidays ended. The two talk about the strong truckload demand and how companies are struggling to catch up with that demand.
INDUSTRY
ABC6.com

Supply chain shortages impact Southern New England

RHODE ISLAND (WLNE) – Grocery stores across Southern New England are experiencing empty shelves in a trend that one major supplier says isn’t due to a lack of food, but a perfect storm of problems putting retailers in a “unique” situation. The worst thing you can...
ECONOMY
Supermarket News

Supply chain, labor woes dominate retailer concerns for 2022

While grocery retailers entered 2021 brimming with optimism and confidence for the year ahead, riding high from record-setting sales in 2020 and the anticipation of widespread vaccinations against COVID, a new set of challenges arose last year as supply chain issues and labor shortages dominated all businesses. As we kick off the new year, retailers are again feeling confident — but with some concerns.
RETAIL
NBC New York

Macy's Cuts Store Hours at All of Its Stores as Covid Cases Spike and Retailers Face New Staffing Challenges

Macy's is shortening store hours for the rest of the month as coronavirus cases spike in the United States and retailers grapple with staffing shortages. From Monday to Thursday, Macy's department stores hours systemwide will be revised to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the remainder of January. Previously, some locations would open at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m., according to Macy's website.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
portland.me.us

City Ready to Distribute Mask Supplies for Small Businesses

Today, the City of Portland’s mask mandate ordinance went into effect. People (ages 2+) must wear masks when inside public places in Portland. Businesses that require proof of vaccination of everyone on premises do not need to require masks be worn. Businesses must post "masks required" signs that are visible to the public as of January 10. The City Council will review this ordinance every 30 days to determine whether or not it stays in effect.
PORTLAND, ME
foodservicedirector.com

Supply chain execs share solutions for today’s procurement challenges

With demand high and supply erratic, “it’s a distributors’ market now,” three restaurant supply chain execs agree, with distributors cutting operators off and raising fees because they can. So how are operators navigating around these challenges? That was the million-dollar question addressed during the session “Solving...
PHOENIX, AZ
roi-nj.com

JPMorgan Chase survey: Small, midsize business leaders confident about 2022

Small and midsize U.S. business leaders remain confident in their companies and resourceful in their approaches to confronting macroeconomic challenges that have created growing pains over the last year, according to JPMorgan Chase’s 2022 Business Leaders Outlook Survey, which was released Wednesday morning. (Note: The survey was taken during...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy