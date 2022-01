MADISON — It’s been the Johnny Davis show in both wins and losses this season for the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers, and that’s the way it’ll continue to be. This team goes when its star-studded sophomore guard does, and he certainly had the spotlight again in an 87-78 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes in front of 18 NBA scouts at the Kohl Center on Thursday night. Davis poured in 26 points on 10 of 18 shooting for his sixth consecutive 20-point effort, the most by a Badger since Alando Tucker had seven straight 20-point efforts in 2007.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO