AB InBev has announced the launch of Corona Sunbrew 0.0%, a non-alcoholic beer containing 30% of the recommended daily value of vitamin D per 330ml serving. Commenting on the first-of-its-kind innovation, Felipe Ambra, Global Vice President for Corona, said: “As a brand that was born on the beach, Corona embraces the outdoors in everything we do, because we believe that outside is where people best disconnect and relax. The feeling of the sun is one of the things that people love most about the outdoors and the Corona brand is always innovating to remind them of that feeling.

