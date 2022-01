NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It has been one year since the assault on the U.S. Capitol. Hundreds of former President Donald Trump‘s supporters stormed the building in an attempt to stop lawmakers from certifying the presidential election. The largest federal criminal investigation is ongoing with hundreds arrested, and the FBI still seeking others. As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported Thursday, questions remain about what role the former president and his allies played. On Jan. 6, 2021, members of Congress were forced to evacuate and temporarily halt the counting of the Electoral College votes to certify Joe Biden’s victory. The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO