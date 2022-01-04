ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Gas Engine Mechanics, Diesel Mechanics & Welders

West Hawaii Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas opening in Hilo & Kawaihae for all classes of ,...

jobs.westhawaiitoday.com

Comments / 1

Related
wyo4news.com

Archrock is hiring: Intermediate Gas Compressor Mechanic

Archrock is the leading provider of natural gas contract compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the United States. Our unmatched expertise and team of highly qualified, certified technicians are backed by more than 60 years of industry experience. Headquartered in Houston, Texas. Archrock has approximately 1,500 employees.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Reliable Car in America

Car sales in the United States have hit an unusual patch. Demand is at high levels, likely because people could not get to dealers early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, a tremendous shortage of the semiconductors used in car electronics, navigation, and entertainment systems has caused large manufacturers to close assembly […]
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

How Much Ford’s F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Costs

Ford says the new F-150 Lightning EV pickup is the smartest truck the company has ever made. It also happens to have the full weight of Ford's electric future riding on its battery-laden frame. Sure, the Mach-E was a nice place to start, but the electric F-150 is the true litmus test for Ford. Can Dearborn build an electric truck that's authentic to the brand's heritage, equally as capable as its gas counterparts, and appealing to hardcore truck fans? Only time will tell.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hilo, HI
Hawaii State
Hawaii Cars
InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Lying Liars & The Lies They Tell About Electric Cars

Electric cars are popping up everywhere. In 2012, the Tesla Model S and Nissan LEAF were curiosities. Today, the US marketplace is brimming with EVs from Ford, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia, and Volvo, with GM and Nissan set to join the party later this year. In China, there are more electric car brands and models than you can shake a stick at and in Europe, PSA Group and Stellantis offer more electric car models. Even Toyota appears poised to drop its hydrogen fuel cell plans and hop on the EV bandwagon — at long last.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Fastest Selling Cars in America Right Now

Automakers have found it difficult to keep up with demand in recent months largely because of the worldwide microchip shortage. For much of 2021, the average car sat on dealer lots for between 45 and 50 days. But as production interruptions cut into supply, the average days to sell began dropping rapidly in the summer […]
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#A B Fleet Services#Hilo Kawaihae#Gas Engine Mechanics
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Autoblog

Best new cars under $30,000

Perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that the best cars for under $30,000 (and SUVs and a truck!) aren't so different from those you can pick up for $5,000 less. No question, they'll be coming with a greater amount of equipment and possibly power, but their place as an excellent choice remains. Actually, they should only get better. As such, you'll be seeing many of the same cars, SUVs and truck from our under $25,000 list making appearances here as well, but the field of possibilities really expands when talking about a ceiling of $30,000.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Popular Car in Every State

Due to continuing COVID-19 fallout and a global microchip shortage, 2021 was another difficult year for the auto industry. U.S. vehicle sales hit roughly 15 million in 2021, well below the five-year average of 17.3 million from 2015 to 2019. A handful of vehicles were popular in 2021, although not equally nationwide. Each state had […]
CARS
Carscoops

Travel Back To 1985 With This 6,200 Mile Ford Thunderbird

Collectors have embraced early Ford Thunderbirds, but later models haven’t enjoy the same amount of success. However, there’s a noteworthy one going up for auction next month as it’s a 1985 T-Bird with a mere 6,200 miles (9,978 km) on the odometer. Given the low mileage, it’s...
TRAVEL
CNET

Ford dealers can ban F-150 Lightning customers from reselling trucks to discourage scalpers

Ford is cracking down on anyone with mercenary intentions when it comes to buying an F-150 Lightning next year. In an effort to stop customers from quickly flipping their electric pickup truck for a hefty profit, Ford delivered a notice to dealerships issuing a new clause for soon-to-be owners. The note was posted on the F-150 Gen 14 forum on Friday. Should a dealer opt in, customers will be required to sign a "No-Sale" provision, banning them from reselling the truck within one year of ownership. The key here is, it's not required, Ford told Roadshow.
BUYING CARS
West Hawaii Today

Jobs for A&B Fleet Services in Hilo, HI

A&B Fleet Services in Hilo has an opening for an Office Clerk Applicant needs experience in processing customer /vendor invoices, time card data entry, customer record keeping, dealing w/customers,etc. Applications can be obtained at 456 Kalanianaole Ave, Hilo or call Tony at 217-1689.
HILO, HI
Bismarck Tribune

Women outnumbered but not out-talented in mechanic shops

The car on the hoist at Capital Heights Auto Clinic needs a new catalytic converter. Morgan Kraft -- an air wrench in her hands and a penlight in her mouth -- wastes little time in getting the old converter out and the new one in. It’s not something she thought...
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy