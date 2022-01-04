ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telecom Italia working on new business plan as assesses KKR offer – sources

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia (TIM) is working with banks to draw up a new business plan that could involve spinning off assets as it studies options to help assess a buyout offer from U.S. fund KKR, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Debt-laden TIM...

wdez.com

Related
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Aéropostale-owner Authentic Brands withdraws IPO plans

(Reuters) -Apparel chain operator Authentic Brands Group Inc on Wednesday withdrew its plans for an initial public offering in the United States, according to its filing with the securities regulator. The company did not give a reason for shelving its listing. But in November, the owner of the Forever 21...
WAUSAU, WI
Reuters

Lucid plans to enter European markets this year

(Reuters) - Lucid Group said on Tuesday it would expand into European markets in 2022, as demand for electric vehicles soar after several countries pledged to end dependence on fossil fuels for mobility. “Expansion to European markets will begin this year. Stay tuned for country-specific delivery information,” the California-based electric...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Italy watchdog says Telecom Italia’s fiber scheme fits EU rules

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s communications watchdog said on Tuesday a scheme presented by Telecom Italia (TIM) to help fund the roll out of fiber optic networks was compliant with EU rules aimed at boosting high speed internet coverage. TIM’s co-investment plan envisages the involvement of other players interested...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Trajector withdraws plans for IPO, less than 2 months after initial filing

Trajector Inc. filed Tuesday to withdraw its previous filing for an initial public offering, "effective immediately." The Florida-based benefits management software company had filed to go public on Oct. 18, but had not yet determined the number of shares to offer, the expected price of the IPO, the number of shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO or the ticker symbol. Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Stifel were the lead underwriters. The company did not provide a reason for the withdrawal, but did request to the Securities and Exchange Commission that all fees paid in connection with the IPO filing be credited to the company's account for future use. The company's withdrawal comes during a time of investor disdain for IPO shares, as the Renaissance IPO ETF has tumbled 12.0% during the past three months while the S&P 500 has rallied 11.5%.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
pymnts

Denmark’s ComplyCloud Snags 4.5M Euros To Expand Digital Software Lawyer

ComplyCloud, a Danish developer of a digital software lawyer, has secured a 4.5-million-euro investment ($5.08 million) from local technology investor SEED Capital, the company announced Tuesday (Jan. 4). The Denmark startup consists of a team of developers and lawyers specializing in compliance who are helping companies meet the provisions of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

BofA allows remote work in early January - source

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) is encouraging employees to work remotely in the first week of January, according to a person familiar with the matter, as a spike in COVID-19 cases in the United States force Wall Street banks to postpone return-to-office plans. Bank of America,...
BUSINESS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Arkhouse Partners nominates directors to Preferred Apartment Communities board -sources

BOSTON (Reuters) – Investment firm Arkhouse Partners is seeking to take control of real estate investment company Preferred Apartment Communities’ board and nominated five directors, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. Arkhouse is aiming to oust the majority of Preferred Apartment Communities’ eight board members,...
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

DappRadar Announces Plans for Dapp Store Business Offering

[PRESS RELEASE – Kaunas, Lithuania, 22nd December, 2021]. The company reveals expansion plans for dapp store concept amid long-standing B2B partnerships with MyEtherWallet and Blockchain.com. DappRadar, The World’s Dapp Store, has revealed its plans to extend its B2C dapp store offering to business partners, building on its existing decentralized...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
WDEZ 101.9 FM

GameStop to enter NFT, crypto markets as part of turnaround plan – WSJ

(Reuters) – GameStop Corp is launching a division to develop a marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and establish cryptocurrency partnerships, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, boosting the firm’s stock over 30% in extended trade. The video game retailer is undergoing a revamp, with Chairman Ryan Cohen...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Google hit with 150 mln euro French fine for cookie breaches

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - France's data privacy watchdog CNIL said on Thursday it had fined Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) a record 150 million euros ($169 million) for making it difficult for internet users to refuse online trackers known as cookies. Meta Platforms' Facebook (FB.O) was also fined 60 million euros...
BUSINESS
CMSWire

Plan the Marketing Work, Then Work the Marketing Plan

I’m one of those truly weird marketing geeks who loves planning, simply because I can’t stand just doing “stuff” without having conviction around whether or not it’s the right stuff. So how do we approach marketing planning with the greatest chance of success? Here’s how...
ECONOMY
luxurylaunches.com

A 270 feet long megayacht of a Saudi Prince is in the midst of a legal battle with Credit Suisse over unpaid $78 million in interest and loans.

Prince and princesses are always associated with luxuries, mansions, trips to exotic locations, and being surrounded by the cream of life. We tend to forget the more significant the person, the bigger the bills and burdens! Prince Fahad Bin Sultan of Saudi Arabia is locking horns with a Swiss bank, Credit Suisse Group AG, in court over unpaid $78 million in interest and loans. This massive sum of money was not taken to finance a business venture but to refinance his English mansion and superyacht. The governor of Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk province owns the lavish motor yacht ‘Sarafsa,’ registered in the Cayman Islands, worth roughly $65 million, and a sprawling property estate just south of London, worth almost $50 million.
ECONOMY
homecaremag.com

Why You Need to Invest in a Value Assessment for Your Business

The need to accurately and comprehensively assess the value of the care you provide has never been greater, yet determining value isn’t an easy process and becomes an afterthought for many organizations. Truly assessing value has proven to be worth it for the organizations who pursue it. As more...
ECONOMY
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Luxury automaker Aston Martin’s annual car sales to dealers up 82%

(Reuters) -Aston Martin said sales to dealers in 2021 surged 82%, even as the British luxury automaker forecast lower-than-expected annual adjusted core earnings on fewer-than-planned shipments of its Valkyrie sports cars in the fourth quarter. The company said on Friday it expects annual adjusted core earnings to be about 15...
BUSINESS
telecoms.com

New UK national security law has implications for telecoms M&A

The new national security law that could enable the UK government to block mergers and acquisitions moves it doesn’t fancy has come into force. Westminster is doing its best to maintain a pro-trade environment by insisting that the majority of deals will be unaffected. Nonetheless, it’s pretty clear that there could be big implications for the telecoms sector, particularly given the timing of the move.
ECONOMY
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Chinese banks’ bad-loan ratio at 1.89% as of end-Nov, says regulator

BEIJING (Reuters) – China banking institutions saw their combined bad-loan ratio stand at 1.89% at end of November, the sector’s regulator said in Beijing on Thursday. The outstanding property loans by the end of November increased 8.4% compared to the same period last year, the regulator added. (Reporting...
ECONOMY
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Exxon Q4 earnings poised to exceed pre-pandemic level -analysts

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil Corp’s fourth quarter profit should top Wall Street’s consensus and surpass its pre-pandemic levels, lifted by better-than-expected earnings from oil and gas, analysts said. Credit Suisse, Scotiabank and JPMorgan have raised their fourth quarter earnings estimates following Exxon’s flagging of sharply higher...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

