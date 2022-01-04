ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

2022 A NEW YOU IN

Newton Kansan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSymbolically, the new year is the annual opportunity to kick-start good new habits and get rid of old bad ones. The reality, however, is that many people fail to stick with these resolutions for even a new week, let alone the entire new year. Why do so many fall short of...

www.thekansan.com

Comments / 0

Related
riverjournalonline.com

4 Facts About Sleep That Will Surprise You

Homey, cozy, and a little crazy December is the best time to talk about the most beautiful thing in the world: quality sleep. Here are the most unexpected facts about it. The classic rule states that you should give up the invigorating drink four hours before bedtime. But there is an exception: if you need to effectively boost your performance in the midst of a work day, coffee can be beneficial. Biohackers in Silicon Valley drink a cup of espresso and lie down for a nap in their offices. The key is to set the alarm for 20 minutes. Just during this time, the caffeine will begin to work, and the person will get a double effect: an increase in concentration due to a short rest, and a portion of adrenaline to solve complex problems.
WINKNEWS.com

A new year, a new healthier you in 2022

A new year, a new you. That’s the mantra a lot of people go by as a way of setting new health goals. Right now, people all across the world are looking to make some changes, and it’s no surprise. Year after year we seem to make the...
FITNESS
107 JAMZ

5 Tips For Preparing A New You for The New Year

Since the pandemic, there have been many setbacks for many who were very active in the gym. Some of us were in there every day and possibly taking the weekends off. Some of us went 7 days a week. When things seemed to be taking a positive turn, many of us decided to get back into the gym and try and build up our immune system and work on getting healthy.
FITNESS
KDVR.com

A New Year – A New You

The new year brings new beginnings whether it’s finances, family, or fitness. Here to start you on the right track is Celebrity Beauty and Lifestyle Expert Valerie Greenberg with some ideas to help create a new you in the new year, including KVD Beauty, Ritual Zero Proof, OLEHENRIKSEN, and OGX.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
doctortipster.com

Is stress affecting your sleep?

In compliance with the FTC guidelines, please assume the following about all links, posts, photos and other material on this website: (...) Stress impacts both your sleep quality and duration. Stress and lack of sleep can have a severe impact on physical and mental health. According to experts, you need to aim for 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night.
MENTAL HEALTH
sunews.net

New year, new you with Desert Healing

Desert Healing Vitamins is proud to announce our new arrival in Kanab and surrounding areas offering vitamin injections!. Some may ask, what are vitamin injections and why would I use them? First off, ask yourself these questions: Do you take vitamin supplements that are costly and you have to choke down daily, weekly or monthly? Do you feel like you need to increase your energy? Do you want to improve your mood? Do you feel like you have brain fog? Are you struggling with sleep? Do you need help with weight loss? Do you need to boost your immune system? Do you have problems with joint pain? If you’ve answered yes to any of these, we might be the perfect solution for your needs.
KANAB, UT
Glamour

Can 4-7-8 Breathing Really Help You Fall Asleep Faster?

Carving out time for mindfulness often feels like an indulgence, but it's necessary. And unlike everything else on your to-do list, there are simple ways to pause and reset—like the 4-7-8 breathing technique. A controlled breathing pattern intended to help the mind and body relax, the 4-7-8 technique has helped many transition from a stressful storm into a more focused, present self.
FITNESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sigmund Freud
Person
Tony Robbins
powerofpositivity.com

7 Mindfulness Methods That Help Reduce Anxiety and Depression

Do you ever feel overwhelmed but everything that’s going on around you? Does the stress of daily life impact more than it should? Does it cause you depression and anxiety that you don’t know how to deal with? Mindfulness meditation might help you to reduce those harmful emotions.
MENTAL HEALTH
Insider

The 10 best remedies to cure a hangover

Eggs and avocado are two of the best foods to help cure a hangover. The most effective hangover remedies include eating carbohydrates, salty foods, eggs, or bananas. To cure a hangover, you should hydrate with water and sports drinks to replace lost electrolytes.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Nutrition#Stress Management#Prefrontal Cortex#Fitness#Hormone
scotscoop.com

Finding peace in a daily routine

The alarm clock beside her rings out at 6:30 am. The shrill noise fills Carlmont senior Katelyn Nightengale’s entire room, a loud reminder of the start of another boring day. As she gets up to brush her teeth and change her clothes, she lets out a large sigh. Every...
MENTAL HEALTH
fabulousarizona.com

Getting Your Zzz’s: Why Sleep is Important

Do you find yourself tossing and turning at night when you know you should be sleeping? Did you know that getting regular exercise can help you to sleep better each night? Chandler-based fitness influencer, model, writer and mom-of-two, Lori Young, shares tips for getting a good night’s sleep–and why it’s so important in our daily lives.
HEALTH
merricksart.com

I Created Better New Habits with This Simple Change

If you struggle to create new habits in your life, and the new year feels crazy overwhelming, try this! All you have to do is change one thing – seriously it’s that simple. outfit details:. similar pom pom sweater | living room details | ugg slippers. Starting new...
LIFESTYLE
Bangor Daily News

How to stop the pandemic’s sedentary lifestyle from affecting your health

This story was originally published in December 2020. Between self-isolation, working from home and many businesses and facilities being closed, the coronavirus has resulted in more sedentary lifestyles for many. That’s led to both emotional and physical impacts on people. However, there’s a solution: small changes can help offset...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Meditation
Consumer Reports.org

How to Get the Sleep You Really Need

Sleep problems are a hallmark of modern American life—perhaps never more so than recently. In 2016, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that a third of Americans were getting too little sleep at night. But then came the stressors of the pandemic, job losses, disrupted schedules, and closed schools, which kept record numbers of Americans up at night or unable to wake up in the morning.
HEALTH
KBTX.com

2022 and You: Should you even make a new year’s resolution?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Making a new year’s resolution is one thing. Sticking with it is quite another. It begs the question: if they so rarely fail, why even set a goal for the new year?. Cheryl Jackson, a Texas A&M University psychologist and co-founder of The CornHer Office,...
BRYAN, TX
Dr Frank Lipman

5 Easy and Essential Ways to Stop Your Aging Clock

You’ve probably noticed that there are boatloads of creams, lotions and potions that bill themselves as “anti-aging” therapies. Clearly, the marketers have tapped into a deep human desire to escape the ravages of physical aging. And if someone wants to spend a hundred dollars on a jar of skin cream, well, that’s their business. What I care about, and what I try to educate all my patients about, are the every-day habits and behaviors that can slow down aging at the most basic cellular level. They don’t cost much, or in most cases, anything, and they can, and should, last a lifetime — in other words, a lot longer than a jar of skin cream. It’s true that absolute lifespan, for instance whether your grandmother lived to 80 or 95, is very much influenced by genetics. But healthspan – how long you live well, is very much up to you.
HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

Do Diets Actually Work?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every year, a top New Year’s resolution is to lose weight. Any at given time, an estimated 45 million Americans say they are on a diet. But do diets actually work? WCCO spoke with Dr. Iesha Galloway-Gilliam, who runs Hennepin Healthcare’s Comprehensive Weight Management Center. “And the answer it not binary. They can,” Dr. Galloway-Gilliam said. In the short-term, like six months, people do lose weight and lower their blood pressure. But it’s a different story in the long run. “The sustainability is typically where the rubber meets the road,” she said. One paper found that on average, people regained more...
DIETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy