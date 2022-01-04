2022 A NEW YOU IN

You’ve probably noticed that there are boatloads of creams, lotions and potions that bill themselves as “anti-aging” therapies. Clearly, the marketers have tapped into a deep human desire to escape the ravages of physical aging. And if someone wants to spend a hundred dollars on a jar of skin cream, well, that’s their business. What I care about, and what I try to educate all my patients about, are the every-day habits and behaviors that can slow down aging at the most basic cellular level. They don’t cost much, or in most cases, anything, and they can, and should, last a lifetime — in other words, a lot longer than a jar of skin cream. It’s true that absolute lifespan, for instance whether your grandmother lived to 80 or 95, is very much influenced by genetics. But healthspan – how long you live well, is very much up to you.
