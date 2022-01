The T. Hurt Construction team remodels homes from many eras, but has found a special niche in the challenging category of renovating older and historical homes. “It’s basically maintaining the original integrity of the home,” owner Andy Hearn said. “If we put in an addition, it’s going to look like the rest of the house. Or if we fill in a window and it has bricks around it, we’ll find the bricks and you can’t tell that we filled it in.”

OMAHA, NE ・ 13 DAYS AGO