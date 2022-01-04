ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Bottom line

By Karl Evers-Hillstrom
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BeU6A_0dcLJ2Pr00

COVID-19 RESPONSE

Airline Employees for Health Freedom hired Schaerr Jaffe LLP to lobby against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Mark Paoletta, former counsel to former Vice President Mike Pence , will work on the account.

The At-Home COVID Testing Coalition hired McDermott+Consulting LLC to lobby for Medicare coverage of COVID-19 testing. Meg Gilley, former senior policy adviser to Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.), will work on the account.

​Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. hired Ricchetti Incorporated to lobby on issues related to COVID-19 vaccines accepted for foreign travelers to the U.S. Jeff Ricchetti, brother of White House counselor Steve Ricchetti , will work on the account.

The National Newspaper Association hired Cogent Strategies LLC to lobby on federal COVID-19 response efforts. Andrew Kaunders, former executive director of the House Democratic Caucus, will work on the account.

TAX

eBay Inc. hired Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP to lobby on the American Rescue Plan’s tax reporting requirements for online third-party sellers. Arshi ​Siddiqui, former senior policy adviser to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), will work on the account.

MANUFACTURING

The ​Coalition of Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturers hired Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP to lobby on U.S. export control policy. Brian Pomper, former Democratic chief international trade counsel for the Senate Finance Committee, will work on the account.

LKQ Corp. hired Ferox Strategies to lobby on issues related to the auto parts market. Cristina Antelo, former CEO of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, will work on the account.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Pay attention to the place Biden chose for his January 6 anniversary speech

Earlier this week, I reported on the toll last year’s deadly attack on the US Capitol — the worst since 1814 — is still taking on the thousands of nonpartisan civil servants who keep what is normally a city-within-a-city of 30,000 running each day.I’ve worked as a reporter in Washington since 2008, and have spent countless days moving through the myriad corridors, tunnels, stairways, chambers and other spaces that make up the seat of the US legislature. Some of these, such as the House and Senate chambers familiar to C-Span viewers — or the Longworth House Office Building room...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jan Schakowsky
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Mike Pence
Business Insider

Liz and Dick Cheney were reportedly the only Republicans in the House chamber to observe a moment of silence for January 6

Dick Cheney offered harsh criticism for how his party's leadership has responded to January 6. Liz Cheney has repeatedly torched Trump for inciting the insurrection. Other Republicans have downplayed the riot or left Washington entirely during the anniversary. Former Vice President Dick Cheney and Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming were...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

A top Homeland Security official is warning of an assassination threat against Joe Biden linked to the Jan. 6 attack.

One message "references 6 January as an appropriate day to conduct assassinations against named Democratic political figures." POTUS threat: A top official at the Department of Homeland Security is warning law enforcement about threatening social media posts —including one calling for the assassination of President Joe Biden. The message:...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

Critics Sum Up Laura Ingraham's Latest Joe Biden Attack In 1 Mocking Word

Laura Ingraham’s latest bombastic attack on President Joe Biden prompted the same one-word reply from many Twitter users: projection. On Wednesday night, the Fox News personality suggested Biden’s presidency was in the pocket of rival network MSNBC. “This isn’t the Biden administration, though. Is it really? It’s the MSNBC administration,” she declared.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Ricchetti Incorporated#Cogent Strategies Llc#Tax Ebay Inc#Democratic#Lkq Corp#Ferox Strategies
The Independent

Psaki hits back at Ted Cruz for threatening to impeach Biden

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has pushed back against Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who claimed that President Joe Biden would be impeached for his border policies if the GOP takes control of the House following this autumn’s midterm elections. Dallas Morning News correspondent Todd Gillman asked Ms Psaki if the White House had a “reaction to Senator Cruz saying President Biden may be impeached if the Republicans take back the House next year, specifically for the border policies?”“Well, our reaction is: Maybe Senator Cruz can work with us on getting something done on comprehensive immigration reform and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
foodcontessa.com

$1,400 an Additional Stimulus Check Is Now Available and Will Be Deposited Into Your Account at Any Moment.

The United States has a $1,400 stimulus check on hand to help the new year get off to a good start. You’ll Receive Another Stimulus Payment at Any Time. There will be an additional stimulus payment for American citizens in 2022. A fourth stimulus check will be available at the start of the new year. People who have been affected by COVID-19 and other economic circumstances will get $1400 as part of President Joe Biden’s new American Rescue Plan.
INCOME TAX
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

436K+
Followers
52K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy