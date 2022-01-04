Bottom line

COVID-19 RESPONSE

Airline Employees for Health Freedom hired Schaerr Jaffe LLP to lobby against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Mark Paoletta, former counsel to former Vice President Mike Pence , will work on the account.

The At-Home COVID Testing Coalition hired McDermott+Consulting LLC to lobby for Medicare coverage of COVID-19 testing. Meg Gilley, former senior policy adviser to Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.), will work on the account.

​Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. hired Ricchetti Incorporated to lobby on issues related to COVID-19 vaccines accepted for foreign travelers to the U.S. Jeff Ricchetti, brother of White House counselor Steve Ricchetti , will work on the account.

The National Newspaper Association hired Cogent Strategies LLC to lobby on federal COVID-19 response efforts. Andrew Kaunders, former executive director of the House Democratic Caucus, will work on the account.

TAX

eBay Inc. hired Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP to lobby on the American Rescue Plan’s tax reporting requirements for online third-party sellers. Arshi ​Siddiqui, former senior policy adviser to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), will work on the account.

MANUFACTURING

The ​Coalition of Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturers hired Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP to lobby on U.S. export control policy. Brian Pomper, former Democratic chief international trade counsel for the Senate Finance Committee, will work on the account.

LKQ Corp. hired Ferox Strategies to lobby on issues related to the auto parts market. Cristina Antelo, former CEO of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, will work on the account.