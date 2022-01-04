ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Flight cancellations impact Charleston International Airport as winter weather hits East Coast

By Lexi Moore
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aj6ro_0dcLJ1X800

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As cold weather sweeps across the country thousands of Americans are dealing with flight delays and impacts to travel plans after returning home from the holidays.

Severe weather combined with staffing shortages caused by COVID-19 led to flight cancellations across the country. Charleston International airport saw multiple flights to and from places like D.C., New York, Chicago, and Colorado cancelled or delayed.

As temperatures start to drop Storm Team 2 says the warmer weather we have experienced throughout the rest of 2021 turned into severe weather.

“The form of very strong winds and rain in which many cases the colder air turned into snow. It’s quite a snow event in places like the Mid-Atlantic from places such as North Carolina all the way into Virginia and even Pennsylvania,” said Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler.

VIDEO: Scaffolding collapses onto delivery truck in downtown Charleston

The change in weather caused high winds close to 70 miles per hour at Folly Beach and one downtown Charleston Apartment Complex’s scaffolding from construction to collapse into the road.

“It’s pretty wild it was crazy that it happened right here. I am just glad nobody got hurt,” says John McLaughlin, a Resident of Foundry Point.

With storms and winds moving into the Atlantic Ocean, Storm Team 2 says it could take a few days for flights to get back on track.

Throwback: Four years since snowstorm hit Charleston

“We are just trying to play catch up with all the flights that were canceled or postponed as that storm moves over to the mid-south,” said Fowler.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Experts puzzled by continuing South Carolina earthquakes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WCBD) — Another earthquake has struck near South Carolina’s capital city. Wednesday’s 2.6-magnitude tremor near Elgin was the ninth in a series of rumblings that have caused geologists to wonder how long the convulsions might last. It was followed by another quake, a 1.5 magnitude, around 8:18 a.m. The area has become the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Marathon canceled due to rise in COVID-19 cases, strain on emergency response teams

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Marathon, which was scheduled to take place next week, has been cancelled due to a rise in COVID-19 cases across the community. Organizers said they came to the decision after consulting with all agencies affiliated with the event. “The current and unprecedented surge in positive COVID-19 cases has left […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Colorado State
State
Pennsylvania State
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
State
Virginia State
City
Folly Beach, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Atlantic Ocean#Americans#Storm Team 2#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

S.C. receives record $80.2M to address home energy costs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina has received a record $80.2 million dollars in home energy assistance funding due to the passage of the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is designed to help families struggling with the cost of home heating and the total of $80.2 million is […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WCBD Count on 2

Wednesday Powerball® jackpot climbs to $630 million

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Powerball® jackpot grows again, now at $630 million for Wednesday night’s drawing. Powerball® players now have a shot to win $630 million after the advertised jackpot amount increased by $10 million since Tuesday. The winner tonight can choose to take a one-time cash payment of $448 million or the entire jackpot […]
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WCBD Count on 2

Do you know how to pronounce these Lowcountry names?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Whether you’ve recently moved to the Lowcountry or are just here for a quick visit, there are some names that are pronounced differently than you may think. Here are some names of places you might be pronouncing wrong: Beaufort Pronouncing the name of this Lowcountry town can be a little confusing for […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia

RUTHER GLEN, Va. (AP) — Road crews struggled to reach hundreds of motorists on Tuesday after they were stranded all night in freezing temperatures along a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia where tractor-trailers jackknifed in the ice and snow, state police said. Both directions of traffic on I-95 came to a standstill Monday […]
TRAFFIC
WCBD Count on 2

Kiawah Island executive chef named 2022 ‘Chef Ambassador’ for South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry chef was named one of South Carolina’s ‘Chef Ambassadors’ during a special ceremony at the Statehouse Wednesday morning. Gov. Henry McMaster was joined by the Commissioner of Agriculture, Hugh Weathers, and South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism Director Duane Parrish as they appointed three chefs to serve […]
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy