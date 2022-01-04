ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Tuesday 60 Minute Poll-Can Biden Cut The Price Of Meat?

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden met with meat and poultry industry leaders Monday in...

wspd.iheart.com

Fortune

Meet the 4 meat empires Biden says are unreasonably jacking up prices for Americans

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. President Joe Biden announced plans this week for new rules and $1 billion in funding for independent meat processors and ranchers in an effort to combat what he calls a lack of "meaningful competition" in the meat sector.
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

How The Biden Administration Plans To Break Up The US Meat Monopoly

Have you ever played Monopoly and faced traveling down the final row towards "Go" when all the green and blue properties in that row are owned by one person (usually your meanie sibling)? That's usually the end of the game. When control of something, (in the case of the iconic board game, it's property; in real life, it's often the means of production), falls into the hands of a single entity, it's pretty much game over. According to Economic Times, a monopoly occurs when a single seller becomes the market controller and price maker.
AGRICULTURE
Baker City Herald

Biden sets agenda for boosting meat processing competition

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced on Monday, Jan. 3, its new plan to boost competition in the meatpacking industry and reduce meat prices to consumers. The plan includes $1 billion in American Rescue Plan funding to expand independent processing capacity, strengthening rules that protect producers and consumers, promoting vigorous and fair enforcement of existing competition laws and increasing transparency in cattle markets.
AGRICULTURE
Shore News Network

Joe Biden announces plan to take on Big Meat as meat prices continue to soar due to Bidenflation

President Joe Biden is now setting his sights on “Big Meat”, America’s alledged meat conglomerates who he claims are artificially raising the prices of meat products. Biden met with “Small Meat” this week, representatives of meat and poultry farmers. The meeting did not discuss supply chain issues, the surge in fuel prices and the cost of feed and other products due to Bidenflation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
abc7amarillo.com

Biden announces efforts to bring down meat prices amid inflation crisis

WASHINGTON (TND) — In 2021, Americans stretched their budgets while corporations saw earnings soar. Inflation hit Americans hardest at the gas pump. “Hopefully gas comes down. It really hurts,” one driver told The National Desk. But top oil companies had their highest profits in years. At the grocery...
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Biden goes after Big Meat to combat inflation

Your holiday brisket cost a lot more this year, and President Biden thinks market concentration in the meat industry is a big reason why. The White House announced yesterday that it’s sending $1 billion to independent meat and poultry producers in order to promote competition in the heavily concentrated industry. How concentrated?
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottleneck
News On 6

Biden: More Competition In Meat Industry Can Ease Food Costs

President Joe Biden met virtually with independent farmers and ranchers on Monday to discuss initiatives to reduce food prices by increasing competition within the meat industry, part of a broader effort to show his administration is trying to combat inflation. “Capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism — it’s exploitation,” Biden said....
AGRICULTURE
texasstandard.org

Ranchers wait to evaluate Biden’s push for fairness in meat market

President Joe Biden announced $1 billion in federal aid yesterday to improve competitiveness in the U.S. meat market, and lower costs for consumers. It’s part of a broader push by the Biden administration to diffuse the power of the big four meatpacking companies, which control more than 80 percent of the domestic market.
AGRICULTURE
New York Post

Biden targets US meat firms in effort to tame surging prices, inflation

The Biden administration unveiled a plan Monday to boost competition in the meatpacking industry — and alleviate surging food prices amid skyrocketing inflation. The plan earmarks $1 billion in funds from the “American Rescue Plan” toward expanding processing capacity for independent meat processing firms, the White House announced.
POTUS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Market distortion leads to high meat prices

It's not every day that the Biden administration and Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller agree. In fact, it's more like a total eclipse of the sun. But there is a crucial area where the two have found common ground, and that is their concern over the reason meat prices, and especially beef prices, are rising in this country.
AGRICULTURE
Washington Times

Meat industry knocks Biden plan for federal spending to spur competition, lower beef prices

President Biden’s proposal to lower consumer beef prices misses the mark on why costs have increased, the country’s largest meat industry trade group said Monday. Sarah Little, a spokeswoman for the North American Meat Institute, said labor shortages and shutdowns of meat production facilities because of COVID-19 are the real culprits — not monopolies and price-fixing as Mr. Biden contends.
POTUS
Washington Times

Biden to promote meat-industry overhaul, hoping to rein in prices

President Biden on Monday will promote an overhaul of the meat-packing industry as he blames rising consumer prices and dwindling farmers’ profits on the handful of large “middlemen” who dominate the processing segment of the supply chain. The White House said the administration will spend $1 billion...
POTUS
98.1 KHAK

Biden’s New Meat Processing Plan Will Help Iowa Farmers

The Biden Administration announced Monday that they will spend $1 billion of American Rescue Plan funds to expand independent processing capacity. Large processing firms dominate the meat and poultry markets. On the beef end, four companies make up 85 percent of the market. The four largest poultry and pork processors make up 54 and 70 percent of the market.
IOWA STATE

