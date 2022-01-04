ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Reports Successful EB613 End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with FDA; Agrees on Phase 3 Endpoints

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), today announced it has concluded its End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on EB613, its oral formulation of human parathyroid hormone (1-34), or...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

BioMarin Announces Stable and Durable Annualized Bleed Control in the Largest Phase 3 Gene Therapy Study in Adults with Severe Hemophilia A; 134-Participant Study Met All Primary and Secondary Efficacy Endpoints at Two Year Analysis

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced positive results from its ongoing global Phase 3 GENEr8-1 study of valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of adults with severe hemophilia A. This is the largest global Phase 3 study to date for any gene therapy in hemophilia, with 134 participants.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Cytokinetics (CYTK) and Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Announce Funding Agreements Totaling up to $450 Million

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) and Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that Cytokinetics has secured long-term capital from Royalty Pharma to support the potential commercialization of omecamtiv mecarbil and the further development of aficamten. In addition, Cytokinetics sold to Royalty Pharma royalties on future worldwide sales of aficamten.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Ultragenyx Pharma (RARE) and GeneTx Issues Update on Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of GTX-102

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GeneTx Biotherapeutics LLC and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), companies partnered in the development of GTX-102, an investigational treatment for Angelman syndrome, today announced that the first four patients in the Phase 1/2 study have received multiple doses of GTX-102 and regular assessments for safety. To date three have also received a preliminary assessment of clinical response. There have been no treatment-related serious adverse events of any type nor adverse events related to lower extremity weakness observed in these patients, and initial assessments have shown early signs of clinical activity.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entx#Entera Bio Ltd#Endpoint#Bio#Streetinsider Premium#Pth#Nda
StreetInsider.com

Immunovant (IMVT) Issues Regulatory Update Regarding Initiation of Phase 3 Trial for Batoclimab in Myasthenia Gravis in the First Half of 2022

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, announced that the Company achieved alignment with the FDA Division of Neurology 1 (“FDA”) to move forward in myasthenia gravis (“MG”). Immunovant plans to start its Phase 3 study for batoclimab in MG in the first half of calendar year 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) Announced Achievement of Dosing Milestone in Ongoing Phase 1/2 Sarcoma Trial

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with sarcomas, pediatric cancers, today announced an important dosing milestone in the Phase 1/2 Sarcoma clinical trial evaluating seclidemstat as a treatment for Ewing sarcoma and other FET-rearranged sarcomas. The trial’s Ewing sarcoma patient arm investigating seclidemstat in combination with chemotherapy agents topotecan and cyclophosphamide (TC) has advanced to the second lead-in safety cohort treating patients with seclidemstat at 900 mg BID in combination with topotecan and cyclophosphamide. Salarius continues to enroll patients with FET-rearranged sarcomas in a separate trial arm investigating single-agent seclidemstat administered at a 900 mg BID dose. Seclidemstat is a novel, oral, reversible inhibitor of the lysine-specific histone demethylase 1 enzyme (LSD1), an enzyme that has been shown to play a key role in the development and progression of certain cancers.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) Announces Phase 3 Trial of Mavrilimumab in COVID-19-Related ARDS Did Not Meet Endpoints

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) (“Kiniksa”), a biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of assets designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases, today announced that the Phase 3 portion of the Phase 2/3 trial of mavrilimumab in COVID-19-related acute respiratory syndrome (ARDS) did not meet the primary efficacy endpoint. Mavrilimumab is an investigational fully human monoclonal antibody that targets granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor receptor alpha (GM-CSFRα).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

BridgeBio stock plunges after its acoramidis fails to meet primary endpoint in Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM study

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. BBIO, -71.69% plummeted 66.2% in premarket trading Monday, after the drug maker said a Phase 3 study of its acoramidis for the treatment of symptomatic transthyretin (TTR) amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) failed to meet its primary endpoint at Month 12. The company said the decline observed in both arms of the study was similar to expected functional decline in healthy elderly adults, and were also "substantially less" than declines observed in previous untreated arms reviewed by the company. The decline in the placebo group was more than 70% lower than the decline observed in the treatment group. "This result is disappointing and baffling," said BridgeBio Chief Executive Neil Kumar. "I am, along with many others, searching for answers regarding the 6MWD. The results do not appear to be due to a baseline imbalance." The stock, which was on track for the biggest one-day selloff since going public in June 2019, has dropped 42.9% this year through Thursday, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Seeking Alpha

Pluristem's Phase II PLX-PAD cells studies in COVID-19 fail to meet primary endpoint

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) falls 9.3% premarket after announcing topline results from its Phase II dose escalation studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of intramuscular injections of PLX-PAD cells for the treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) associated with COVID-19. The primary efficacy endpoint was the number of ventilator free...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

I-Mab Biopharma (IMAB) Announces IND Approval from China NMPA for Phase 2 Trial of Enoblituzumab

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved I-Mab's IND submission for the initiation of a phase 2 trial in China for enoblituzumab (also known as TJ271) in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda®) in patients with solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), urothelial carcinoma (UC), and other selected cancers. I-Mab has acquired exclusive rights to develop and commercialize enoblituzumab in Greater China from MacroGenics (Nasdaq: MGNX).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. FDA cuts gap for Moderna COVID-19 booster dose as cases surge

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday shortened the interval between the primary series of Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose to five months, as it looks to bolster protection against the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The agency expects the shorter interval, reduced...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

FDA shortens timing of Moderna booster to 5 months

U.S. regulators on Friday shortened the time that people who received Moderna s COVID-19 vaccine have to wait for a booster — to five months rather than six.The two-dose Moderna vaccine is open to Americans 18 and older. The Food and Drug Administration's decision Friday means Moderna recipients are eligible for a booster after at least five months have passed since their last shot.That's in line with new recommendations for recipients of the Pfizer vaccine. Initial Pfizer vaccinations are open to anyone 5 or older. But only Pfizer recipients 12 and older are eligible for boosters, and earlier this...
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Curis (CRIS) Announces Updated Data with Additional Encouraging Clinical Activity in Phase 1/2 Study of CA-4948 Monotherapy in Targeted Patients with Relapsed or Refractory AML and MDS

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced positive updated clinical data from the ongoing open label Phase 1/2 dose escalation and expansion study of CA-4948, a novel, small molecule IRAK-4 inhibitor, as a monotherapy in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) as well as initial safety, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data from the Phase 1 dose escalation study of CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody targeting VISTA for patients with R/R solid tumors.
HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

mRNA-based Shingles Vaccine: Pfizer and BioNTech to collaborate on development

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE today announced a new research, development and commercialization collaboration to develop a potential first mRNA-based vaccine for the prevention of shingles (herpes zoster virus, or HZV), a debilitating, disfiguring and painful disease that impacts about one in three people in the United States during their lifetime.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
drugstorenews.com

AbbVie obtains FDA blessing for new indication for Rinvoq

Rinvoq provides treatment for adults with active psoriatic arthritis who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor blockers. The Food and Drug Administration has given AbbVie the green light for Rinvoq (upadacitinib; 15 mg, once daily) for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor blockers.
INDUSTRY
Fox News

Period between second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot, booster remains 6 months: FDA

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Monday that the interval between a second dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot remains six months. "Right now if you got J&J, you get a booster after two months. If you got Pfizer as your primary series, you can get a booster at five months or beyond. If you got Moderna, you can get a booster at six months or beyond. Whatever you decide to get a booster of," acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a call with reporters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Press

Inhibrx Announces Initial Phase 1 Dose Escalation Results for INBRX-106, a Novel Hexavalent OX40 Agonist, in Combination with Keytruda® (Pembrolizumab) Along with Updated Single Agent Data

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibrx, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX), a biotechnology company with four clinical programs in development and a strong emerging pipeline, today announced initial results from Part 3 (combination dose escalation) of the 4-part Phase 1 trial of INBRX-106, a novel hexavalent OX40 agonist, in combination with Keytruda®, in development for the treatment of patients with solid tumors. Additionally, an update on single agent data from Part 1 (single agent dose escalation) and Part 2 (single agent dose expansion) of the trial was provided.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy