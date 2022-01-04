Awakn Life Sciences Announces Voluntary Lock-up Agreement Extension with Management, Board of Directors and Key Shareholders

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2022) - BC Moly Ltd. (TSXV: BM.H) ("BC Moly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases dated July 13, 2021, December 30, 2021 and January 6, 2022, (i) the Company has settled an aggregate of $1,110,417.39 of indebtedness owed to a non-arm's length creditor through the issuance of 19,740,754 common shares of the Company ("BC Shares") at a price of $0.05625 per BC Share (the "Debt Settlement"), and (ii) pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement entered into on September 24, 2021, as amended, between 1095474 B.C. Ltd. ("109 BC Ltd.") and the Yurkowski Joint Partner Trust (the "Yurkowski Trust" and together with 109 BC Ltd., the "Vendors") and an arm's length third party, (x) the Vendors have completed the share sale of 4,465,156 BC Shares beneficially owned by the Vendors (the "Initial Shares") to an arm's length group of purchasers (collectively, the "Purchasers") at a price of $0.0521 per Initial Share for an aggregate purchase price of $232,639 and (y) the Purchasers have entered into option agreements with 109 BC Ltd. (the "Options") to purchase 19,740,754 additional BC Shares owned by 109 BC Ltd. (the "Optioned Shares") (together, the "Transaction"). The aggregate purchase price for the Options is $467,365.37 with an aggregate exercise price of $1.00. The Options are exercisable four months plus a day from closing.

