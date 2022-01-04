ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Awakn Life Sciences Announces Voluntary Lock-up Agreement Extension with Management, Board of Directors and Key Shareholders

 5 days ago

Management, the Board of Directors, and key shareholders represent approximately 11.5 million shares or 46.1% of the issued and outstanding shares. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2022) - Awakn Life...

aithority.com

Caris Life Sciences Announces Appointment Of Rob Clark As Chief Communications Officer

Caris Life Sciences a molecular science company developing and delivering technologies to revolutionize healthcare, announced the appointment of Rob Clark as Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer. CES 2022 News: Altair Signs Comprehensive Multi-Year Agreement With Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “As a molecular science powerhouse, Caris is leading a revolution...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Scout Talent — No-Percentage Fee Employee Recruitment Services Launched In US

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Scout Talent, a distinctive US recruitment agency, has launched the services that set it apart from similar agencies. The launch helps employers find ideal talent at reduced charges and not the traditional ways.
BUSINESS
techstartups.com

New mRNA biomarkers offer the potential to change early cancer detection as Germany-based Mainz Biomed announces an exclusive agreement with Socpra Sciences

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the second most lethal cancer in the U.S. and Europe, but also the most preventable with early detection providing survival rates above 90%. Annual testing costs per patient are minimal, especially when compared to late-stage treatments of CRC which cost patients an average of $38,469 per year.
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Shareholder Approval of Extension of Deadline to Complete Business Combination

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2022 / Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE, BENEU, BENEW, and BENER) ("Benessere" or the "Company") today announced that its stockholders have approved an extension of the date by which the Company must consummate a business combination from January 7, 2022 to July 7, 2022 (the "Extension") at the special meeting of stockholders held on January 7, 2022. The Extension provides Benessere with additional time to complete the previously announced proposed business combination (the "Transaction") with eCombustible Energy LLC ("eCombustible Energy"), a leading innovator and provider of customizable hydrogen-based fuel for thermal industrial applications.
BUSINESS
Tim Regan
StreetInsider.com

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (VCKA) Extends Timeline to Complete Business Combination

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (Nasdaq: VCKAU, VCKA, VCKAW), a Cayman Islands exempted company, announced today that it has extended the ...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC. Filed by: MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) January 7, 2022. Momentive Global Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Koppers Holdings Inc. For: Jan 05 Filed by: Sullivan James A.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
BUSINESS
irei.com

KC Kriegel moves up to managing director at PCCP

KC Kriegel has been promoted to managing director at Pacific Coast Capital Partners. Kriegel started at the company as an associate in 2010, before moving up to vice president and senior vice president. She specializes in fundraising, marketing and investor relations. PCCP invests across the capital stack, from joint venture...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

BC Moly Announces Closing of Share Sale, Debt Settlement and Entering into of Option Agreements and Changes in Board and Management

Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2022) - BC Moly Ltd. (TSXV: BM.H) ("BC Moly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases dated July 13, 2021, December 30, 2021 and January 6, 2022, (i) the Company has settled an aggregate of $1,110,417.39 of indebtedness owed to a non-arm's length creditor through the issuance of 19,740,754 common shares of the Company ("BC Shares") at a price of $0.05625 per BC Share (the "Debt Settlement"), and (ii) pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement entered into on September 24, 2021, as amended, between 1095474 B.C. Ltd. ("109 BC Ltd.") and the Yurkowski Joint Partner Trust (the "Yurkowski Trust" and together with 109 BC Ltd., the "Vendors") and an arm's length third party, (x) the Vendors have completed the share sale of 4,465,156 BC Shares beneficially owned by the Vendors (the "Initial Shares") to an arm's length group of purchasers (collectively, the "Purchasers") at a price of $0.0521 per Initial Share for an aggregate purchase price of $232,639 and (y) the Purchasers have entered into option agreements with 109 BC Ltd. (the "Options") to purchase 19,740,754 additional BC Shares owned by 109 BC Ltd. (the "Optioned Shares") (together, the "Transaction"). The aggregate purchase price for the Options is $467,365.37 with an aggregate exercise price of $1.00. The Options are exercisable four months plus a day from closing.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Smithers Announces Appointment of Director of Fate and Metabolism, United Kingdom, Environmental Risk Sciences

HARROGATE, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2022-- Smithers, a leading provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services, announced the appointment of Sara Penketh as Director of Fate and Metabolism in the Harrogate, United Kingdom facility. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005873/en/. Sara Penketh, Director of...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them. [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No...
MARKETS
dallassun.com

3 Rivers Capital Announces Pair Of Appointments To The Board Of Directors Of Blue Chip Group

The Appointments Of Robert Sharpe and Dan Milich Reflect The Private Equity Firm's Commitment In Rapidly Expanding Blue Chip's Proprietary And Contract Operations. PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Pittsburgh-based private equity firm 3 Rivers Capital (https://3riverscap.com/) has appointed prominent business leaders Robert Sharpe and Dan Milich to the Board of Directors of Blue Chip Group (https://www.bluechipgroup.net/), it was announced by Rob Carskadden, Managing Partner of 3 Rivers Capital. The appointments follow on the heels of 3 River Capital's recently announced majority stake acquisition of Blue Chip Group (3 Rivers Capital Acquires Majority Stake in Blue Chip Group (prnewswire.com), for 50 years a successful family-owned and operated business that continues to serve as the country's pioneering leader in emergency food preparedness.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Announces New Director and Updates to The Board

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today the appointment of Chitwant Kohli to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective today. This is a newly added position that expands the Board to nine members, seven of whom are independent.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

PNM Resources (PNM) Announces Extension of Merger Agreement, Files Appeal, Financial Update with Earnings Guidance Scheduled for February 3

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) and Avangrid, Inc. have entered into an amendment of their merger agreement extending the end date to April 20, 2023. Additionally, the companies have filed a Notice of Appeal with the New Mexico Supreme Court of the December 2021 New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) order to reject a stipulated agreement reached with parties in the companies' application for approval of the merger.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Huntsman Appoints Two New Independent Directors and Announces Governance Changes as Part of Ongoing Board Refreshment

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today announced that it has appointed Curtis E. Espeland and José Muñoz to its Board of Directors. Additionally, the Company announced that it has appointed Cynthia L. Egan as new Lead Independent Director, Non-Executive Vice Chair of the Board and Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, and added Sonia Dulá as a member of the Compensation Committee with the intent she becomes Chair when Wayne A. Reaud leaves the Board. All of these appointments are effective January 1, 2022.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Renavotio, Inc. Announces OTC Markets Extension and Shareholder Updates for 2021

Tulsa, OK, Dec. 31, 2021 McapMediaWire Renavotio, Inc. (OTCQB: RIII), ("Renavotio," or the "Company"), today announced that OTC Markets granted our request for an extension until February 15, 2022 to file our third quarter Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2021, which extension enables us to maintain our OTCQB status. We are providing this Shareholder Update to advise you of our business operations for this past 2021 year.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Extension of the mandate of the management board member of AS Ekspress Grupp

The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp decided to extend the mandate of Mrs. Mari-Liis Rüütsalu as a Member of the Management Board until 31 December 2025. The Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp will...
BUSINESS
The Press

REXFORD INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ANGELA KLEIMAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, today announced that Angela Kleiman has been appointed as an independent director to the Company's Board of Directors effective December 31, 2021.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Reaches Agreement with Icahn Capital, Announces Two Board Appointments

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Icahn Capital, whereby Brett Icahn and Gary Hu, both of whom are portfolio managers at Icahn Capital, will join the Dana Board of Directors, effective immediately, and stand for election at the company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
BUSINESS

