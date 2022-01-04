ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Xperi Corporation (XPER) Announces Tonia O’Connor Appointed to Board of Directors

 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (the “Company”, “Xperi” or “we”) today announced the appointment of Tonia O’Connor to its Board of Directors effective December 30,...

