Xperi Corporation (XPER) Announces Tonia O’Connor Appointed to Board of Directors

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2022) - Silo Wellness Inc.(CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K70)("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, is pleased to announce that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Douglas K. Gordon, has been appointed as a director of the company. Mr. Gordon has led the company since 2020, through its pre-listing fundraising and into the public markets in March 2021, focusing on psychedelic retreats in Jamaica and the Marley One line of functional mushroom products. Mr. Gordon is the founder of CanEx Jamaica, the premier cannabis business conference and expo in the Caribbean. He has over 30 years of experience spanning finance, media, sales and marketing. Mr. Gordon has forged a vast global network with particular attention to developing business opportunities in the Caribbean and LATAM. Mr. Gordon has developed government and distribution relations in Jamaica as an experienced operator of a health and wellness distribution business and psychedelic retreats.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO