Two of the great net lease REITs battle for your investment. Net lease REITs are often (not always) one of the easiest sectors to analyze. Thanks to the tenant paying for the more volatile cash flows (capital expenditures/property taxes), the net lease REITs report extremely strong margins and pretty steady numbers year after year. They're usually one of the easiest kinds of REITs to explain to investors and certainly the easiest to demonstrate the financial statements. We're diving into the situations where a net-lease REIT can be more difficult to analyze.

RETAIL ・ 12 DAYS AGO