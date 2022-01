Former Lt. Gov. Michael Steele announced that he will not seek the Republican nomination for governor of Maryland, after months of deliberations. "I decided not to get into the race at this time," Steele said. "Despite my own personal desires to want to do it and bring something to offer to Marylanders I had a lot of family considerations to take into account. At the end of the day, as much as service is a big priority for me, my family is a bigger priority."

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO