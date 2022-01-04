ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estee Lauder (EL) PT Raised to $410 at Oppenheimer, Remains Top Pick

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh raised the price target on Estee Lauder (NYSE: EL) to $410.00 (from $355.00) while...

www.streetinsider.com

Seekingalpha.com

Estee Lauder falls after Bank of America warns on premium valuation

Bank of America turns cautious on Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) with a downgrade to a Neutral rating from Buy. EL is noted to now be trading at a relative premium of +30% to the Beauty group, more than a standard deviation above its +16% three-year average. Analyst Bryan Spillane says...
BUSINESS
Forbes

After Strong Post-Earnings Rally, Estee Lauder Stock Looks Poised For Further Gains

Estee Lauder stock (NYSE: EL) is up 11% in just one month (21 trading days), outperforming the S&P 500 which was up just a little under 4%. If you look at the change over the last five and ten days, too, the stock has returned 0.3% and 7%, beating the market on both occasions. Estee Lauder reported stellar Q1 ’22 earnings early last month (EL’s fiscal year ends in June), with revenue jumping from $3.56 billion in Q1 ’21 to $4.39 billion in Q1 ’22, as demand picked up strongly. With COGS and operating expenses not rising as quickly, operating margins rose from 19.8% to 21.3% over this period. Lower non-operating expenses outweighed a slightly higher effective tax rate, and EPS rose from $1.44 in Q1 ’21 to $1.91 in Q1 ’22. The stock’s sharp rise was clearly a reaction to the company’s strong earnings growth.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Greenbrier Cos. (GBX) Tops Q1 EPS by 11c; Offers Delivery Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Greenbrier Cos. (NYSE: GBX) reported Q1 EPS of $0.32, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $0.21. Revenue for the quarter came in at $550.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $532.55 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Constellation Brands (STZ) PT Raised to $316 at Jefferies

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Kevin Grundy raised the price target on Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) to $316.00 (from $305.00) on positive Nielsen data that is a catalyst for raising his estimates. The analyst reiterated...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Crocs (CROX) PT Raised to $300 at Williams Trading

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Williams Trading analyst Sam Poser raised the price target on Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) to $300.00 (from $220.00) while maintaining a Buy rating.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Foot Locker (FL) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend; 2.2% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, or $1.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 28, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

GameStop (GME) Stock Up 20% in Pre-Market on NFT and Crypto Plans, Analyst Skeptical

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. After taking over the art world by storm, NFTs next big destination seems to be the gaming industry. As the WSJ reported yesterday, GameStop (NYSE: GME) has established a division within a company whose main focus will be to create its own NFT marketplace.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC. Filed by: MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) January 7, 2022. Momentive Global Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

RPM International (RPM) PT Raised to $85 at CFRA

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CFRA raised its price target on RPM International (NYSE: RPM) to $85.00 (from $75.00) while maintaining a Sell rating.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Abbvie (ABBV) PT Raised to $160 at Piper Sandler, Remains Top Pick in 2022

Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond raised the price target on Abbvie (NYSE: ABBV) to $160.00 (from $129.00) while maintaining an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
StreetInsider.com

Hilton Worldwide (HLT) PT Raised to $178 at Argus

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Argus analyst John Staszak raised the price target on Hilton Worldwide (NYSE: HLT) to $178.00 (from $162.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. We believe that the continued rollout of coronavirus vaccines will...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Accenture plc (ACN) PT Raised to $440 at Stifel Following Earnings

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stifel analyst David Grossman raised the price target on Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) to $440.00 (from $385.00) while maintaining a Buy rating following strong results. The analyst commented, "F1Q results exceeded all...
STOCKS
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Walgreens Worth?

Walgreens Boots Aliance calls itself the first global pharmacy-led health and wellness alliance. The name is an amalgamation of the well-known U.S. retailer Walgreens with Boots, which serves Europe...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

5 Marijuana Penny Stocks To Invest In Right Now

As marijuana becomes legalized in more places throughout the world, these companies are in the position to grow. HEXO Corp is engaged in producing and selling cannabis and cannabis products. The company is focused on smoke-free and traditional cannabis products. The firm’s products include dried flowers, oils, and vapes. It generates its revenue from various sources such as Beverage Based Adult-Use Sales, Medical, Wholesale and International sales.
STOCKS

