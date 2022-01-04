Estee Lauder (EL) PT Raised to $410 at Oppenheimer, Remains Top Pick

Estee Lauder stock (NYSE: EL) is up 11% in just one month (21 trading days), outperforming the S&P 500 which was up just a little under 4%. If you look at the change over the last five and ten days, too, the stock has returned 0.3% and 7%, beating the market on both occasions. Estee Lauder reported stellar Q1 ’22 earnings early last month (EL’s fiscal year ends in June), with revenue jumping from $3.56 billion in Q1 ’21 to $4.39 billion in Q1 ’22, as demand picked up strongly. With COGS and operating expenses not rising as quickly, operating margins rose from 19.8% to 21.3% over this period. Lower non-operating expenses outweighed a slightly higher effective tax rate, and EPS rose from $1.44 in Q1 ’21 to $1.91 in Q1 ’22. The stock’s sharp rise was clearly a reaction to the company’s strong earnings growth.

