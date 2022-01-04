Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) Appoints Michael C. Turmelle to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease today announced that the company’s Chairman, Fred Eshelman, Pharm.D., through Eshelman Ventures, LLC, agreed to purchase a pre-funded warrant to purchase 4,545,455 shares of the company’s common stock at a price of $2.20 per share, which was the consolidated closing bid price of the company’s common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 31, 2021. The investment strengthens the company’s balance sheet by approximately $10.0 million, enhancing the company’s financial flexibility and liquidity ahead of multiple anticipated clinical milestones throughout 2022 for each of the company’s clinical programs. The investment is expected to close on January 5, 2022.

