Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) Appoints Michael C. Turmelle to its Board

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (Nasdaq: QUBT), a leader in bridging the power of classical and quantum computing, has appointed Michael C. Turmelle to serve on the company’s board of directors. Turmelle brings years of public...

